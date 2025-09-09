Federal agents forced to retreat on slashed tires after immigration raid confrontation in sanctuary city

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A dramatic standoff in upstate New York between immigration agents, roofers and protesters ended with officials leaving the scene with slashed tires Tuesday.

The confrontation happened at a residential job site where one worker was detained and others refused to come down from a rooftop in Rochester’s Park Avenue area.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and other federal agencies arrived at the sanctuary city home to carry out a removal operation of the suspected illegal immigrants.

One roofer was taken into custody, while others stayed on the rooftop, WXXI News reported.

The incident escalated quickly when more than 100 protesters gathered at the scene, according to the NPR radio station.

Some were heard chanting "shame" and called the agents "gestapo," according to the outlet.

At one point, a CBP vehicle, the station reported, was allegedly forced to retreat on four slashed tires as the crowd clapped. A few blocks away from the scene, the SUV was towed, WHAM reported.

The four-hour standoff saw federal agents abandon their attempts to detain other workers.

Late last month, the Rochester City Council voted unanimously to codify the city’s sanctuary policy.

The Western New York Coalition of Farmworker Serving Agencies helped mediate the standoff, according to WXXI.

"The coalition is committed to standing alongside farmworkers, immigrants, and migrants to ensure dignity, fairness, and access to justice," coalition Executive Director Irene Sanchez said in a news release.

The incident came as the Trump administration has increased immigration enforcement across the country.

"President Trump's been clear we're going to prioritize public safety threats and national security threats, and data shows that's exactly what we're doing," White House border czar Tom Homan told reporters Tuesday. "But if you want me to sit here and bless someone being here illegally, I'm not going to do that because they cheated the system."

CBP and ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.