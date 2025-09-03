Trump asks Supreme Court for urgent ruling on tariff powers and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Trump asks Supreme Court for urgent ruling on tariff powers

2. Powerball jackpot increases to $1.7B, third-largest prize in game's history

3. US Marines kill 11 cartel members in strike near Venezuela

MAJOR HEADLINES

UNENDING REIGN – Hot mic captures Putin and Xi's disturbing conversation about immortality. Continue reading …

POISON PIPELINE – Feds bust massive drug shipment from China in ‘undeclared war against America.’ Continue reading …

SKIPPED ROUNDS – Jail guards failed to monitor Epstein despite orders from the top, emails show. Continue reading …

MASCOT MISCHIEF – Chuck E. Cheese performer handcuffed in front of families at kids' entertainment venue. Continue reading …

MOM IN MOURNING – South Side mother finds son 'taking his last breath' as Chicago violence spirals. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

‘VILE’ – Anti-Trump comment from Tim Walz sparks social media firestorm. Continue reading …

CRACKDOWN – Trump administration ends protection for 268,000 Venezuelans as Maduro fumes. Continue reading …

SUNSHINE SHOWDOWN – Florida Republican enters gubernatorial contest, challenging Trump's chosen candidate. Continue reading …

TONE DEAF – Protesters heckle Vance outside Minneapolis church shooting site. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'SUPPOSEDLY SHOT' – Joy Reid floats conspiracy about 'alleged' Trump assassination attempt injuries. Continue reading …

ALIVE AND WELL – Stephen Colbert faces boos from audience after confirming Trump isn't dead. Continue reading …

AMBUSH – GOP congresswoman's office crashed by ex-CNN host, anti-Trump activists. Continue reading …

HERE'S A THOUGHT – MSNBC host urges Democrat governor to work with Trump on crime. Continue reading …

OPINION

CHAD WOLF – Trump's tariffs force China to feel the heat. Continue reading …

MITCH LANDRIEU – Trump's cuts to emergency management put Americans at risk as hurricane season peaks. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

SENSELESS VIOLENCE – College football linebacker shot in back of head while driving, father says. Continue reading …

END OF AN ERA – Big change is coming for Social Security recipients at the end of September. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on fruity fallbacks and tech titans. Take the quiz here …

LOST WORLDS – Archaeologists unearth 5,000-year-old ‘fairy houses.’ Continue reading …

BEAR IN MIND – Wild animal breaks into California home, helps himself to multiple meals. See video …

WATCH

LARA TRUMP – Democrats should actually start to care about Americans. See video …

TOM HOMAN – With a secure border, the US is bankrupting cartels. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













