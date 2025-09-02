Walz ripped for 'vile' comment on future 'news' about Trump's health: 'What a monster'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is facing heat from conservatives on social media over a clip they say shows the former vice presidential nominee wishing for news of President Donald Trump’s death.

"Look I get it, you get up in the morning and you doom scroll through things, although I will say this, the last few days you woke up thinking there might be news," Walz said at a Labor Day picnic in Duluth on Monday, eliciting a laugh from the crowd in a reference to recent online conspiracy theories about Trump’s health with some claiming that he had died.

"Just saying, just saying, there will be news sometime, just so you know, there will be news."

Many on social media took issue with Walz’s statement alleging he was wishing ill on the president, who has faced two assassination attempts.

"@Tim_Walz, mocking President Trump’s health is a new low, even for you," GOP House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, who represents Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District, posted on X . "Wishing ill on others doesn’t make you a leader—it makes you small. Minnesotans deserve better."

"@Tim_Walz monologue where he pines something is currently wrong with the President’s health—then chirps if there isn’t its only a matter of a short amount of time before something dire will happen to him—isn’t just vile it shows once again Dems have learned little since Butler," journalist and author Salena Zito posted on X.

"Tim Walz was very excited about the left-wing rumors claiming President Trump had died," conservative influencer Benny Johnson posted on X . "This guy is sick."

"Tim Walz tells supporters to remain hopeful that Trump will die soon," conservative influencer account Johnny MAGA posted on X . "Schoolchildren were just shot in church last week in Tim’s state — and this is what he’s thinking about I can’t even put into words how disgusting this deranged freak is."

"Tim Walz ‘toning the rhetoric down,’ huh?" GOP Rep. Pete Stauber, who represents Minnesota's 8th Congressional District, posted on X. "Is there more fraud in Tim’s words or his state government?"

"This is Tim Walz hoping to hear news about Trump's death," conservative influencer John Jackson posted on X . "Tell me again how we're supposed to coexist with these people."

"What a monster," conservative influencer Paul A. Szypula posted on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to Walz's office for comment.

Walz has emerged as one of the loudest voices against Trump since last November with calls for Democrats to "bully the s***" out of Trump and "be a little meaner."

Walz, who has not yet officially announced he is running for reelection, acknowledged in a recent interview that his bid alongside former Vice President Kamala Harris might have hurt him with voters in Minnesota.

"People get tired of it," Walz said. "I get tired of myself at times."

Trump sought to dispel swirling social media rumors about his health Tuesday, saying he was "very active" over the Labor Day weekend.

"I didn't do anything for two days, and they said ‘there must be something wrong with him,’" Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, describing the speculation about his death as "fake news."

Trump's comments followed a wave of unfounded speculation that began Friday night and stretched into Saturday morning, fueled by an empty public schedule and recycled photos showing bruising on his hand.

"I was very active over the weekend. I went out to visit some people at the club that I own pretty nearby on the Potomac River. No, I've been very active, actually," Trump said, drawing a sharp comparison to his predecessor, President Joe Biden.

"You wouldn't see him (Biden) and nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him," Trump said. "And we know he wasn't in the greatest of shape."

Fox News Digital's Amanda Macias contributed to this report