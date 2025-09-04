Expand / Collapse search
Florida State's Ethan Pritchard shot in head while driving, dad says

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The father of Florida State linebacker Ethan Pritchard offered grisly details about the shooting that left his son wounded following the team’s upset win over Alabama.

The freshman football player was shot in the back of the head while driving and remains in stable condition at a hospital in Tallahassee, Florida, his father, Earl, told WFTV in Florida on Wednesday.

Ethan Pritchard in training camp

Linebacker Ethan Pritchard #35 of the Florida State Seminoles during the first day of Fall Football Practice at the Albert J. Dunlap Athletic Training Facility on the campus of Florida State University in July 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida.  (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

"He was actually in the car taking my sister around the corner to her daughter's house to drop her off," Earl Pritchard told the station. "They turned the corner, and as soon as they turned the corner, they heard gunshots."

The shooting occurred while Ethan Pritchard was driving his aunt from a family gathering in Havana, Florida, according to ESPN. Officials were reportedly still investigating the incident.

Pritchard played high school football at Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida, and was a four-star recruit. He was rated No. 437 in the 247Sports Composite and No. 507 nationally in the On3 Industry Ranking. ESPN ranked Pritchard as the No. 39 linebacker nationally and the No. 64 player out of Florida.

Ethan Pritchard with the guardian cap

Florida State linebacker Ethan Pritchard at the Albert J. Dunlap Athletic Training Facility on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida.   (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

ACC FINES FLORIDA STATE $50,000 UNDER NEW POLICY AFTER FANS STORM FIELD FOLLOWING UPSET OVER ALABAMA

As a senior, he helped lead Seminole High School to a 10-2 record and its second consecutive regional final in 2024, recording 39 tackles and seven tackles for loss in nine games.

As a junior, Pritchard had 75 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery as Seminole High School went 10-3. He began his high school career as a safety before transitioning to linebacker as a sophomore.

Ethan Pritchard in high school

Florida State linebacker and former Seminole High star Ethan Pritchard was shot Sunday night during a gathering in Havana, just 30 minutes outside of Tallahassee, Florida.  (Chris Hays/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Pritchard committed to Florida State in October 2023, choosing the Seminoles over Miami, Florida, and UCF, among others.

Fox News’ Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

