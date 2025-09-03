Medical expert weighs in after Xi, Putin caught on hot mic discussing organ transplants, immortality

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping's Beijing hot mic remarks suggesting organ transplants could help people live to 150 have been dismissed as unfounded by a top U.S. transplant specialist.

After Reuters captured the two leaders’ bizarre exchange on Wednesday, transplant surgeon Dr. James Markmann told Fox News Digital Putin and Xi should be talking about ethics and organ access instead.

The chat in question unfolded as Putin and Xi walked alongside North Korea’s Kim Jong Un at a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in the Chinese capital.

As they moved toward a stage to watch the spectacle in Tiananmen Square, Putin’s interpreter could be heard saying in Chinese: "Biotechnology is continuously developing."

Putin’s interpreter explained the Russian president’s view that "human organs can be continuously transplanted" and added, "the longer you live, the younger you become, and [you can] even achieve immortality."

Xi, who was off camera at the time, can then be heard saying in Chinese: "Some predict that in this century humans may live to 150 years old."

However, Dr. Markmann, President of the American Society of Transplant Surgeons Executive Council, claimed Xi's conclusions lack evidence.

"Transplantation of vital organs is a lifesaving and life-prolonging procedure for patients with organ failure," he said Wednesday.

"But there is no scientific evidence that it promotes immortality, nor that humans could realistically reach 150 years of age through transplants," the expert added.

Putin later confirmed to reporters in China that the two men had in fact been discussing longevity science and future medical breakthroughs, according to Reuters. He has shown interest in anti-aging research in the past.

In 2024, he ordered the creation of a state-backed research institute called New Health Preservation Technologies, focused on cellular rejuvenation, neurotechnology and organ regeneration.

His daughter, endocrinologist Maria Vorontsova, has also received state grants for cell renewal and genetics research.

Xi has been less directly linked to longevity projects, but Beijing has positioned biotechnology as a central pillar of China’s economic and strategic growth.

"I won’t comment on the private musings of world leaders, but we must remember that more than 100,000 individuals in the United States are currently awaiting lifesaving organ transplants," concluded Markmann.

"The ethical concern isn’t immortality but equity, access, and making sure organs save lives today."