Trump's tariffs force China to feel the heat

President Donald Trump’s America First trade agenda is working, and China is feeling the heat.

While the legacy media has spent months lying about slow growth, Trump’s tariff agenda is already reshaping how the U.S. competes with China — and America’s industrial and agricultural sectors are benefiting as a result. New tariff protections are prompting the reshoring of critical production and strengthening the U.S. economy.

The president has so far sent a clear message: the days of America propping up Beijing’s rise are over. Thanks to Trump’s leadership, we’re finally winning again. U.S. manufacturing is rebounding, investment is flowing into strategic industries and American farmers are getting the protection they need from unfair Chinese competition and emerging bio-threats.

For years, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has targeted the foundations of our economy, hollowed out our manufacturing sector, cheated our farmers and manipulated global markets with impunity.

Under the Biden administration, Washington operated on the belief that economic engagement with China would bring reform and stability. That bet never paid off. Instead, we've seen mass intellectual property theft, industrial manipulation, and an alarming pattern of biosecurity breaches that could seriously harm American agriculture and our food supply.

U.S. federal prosecutors recently revealed that a fungus called "Fusarium graminearum" was illegally trafficked into the country by individuals connected to CCP-aligned research institutions. This fungus is a well-known biological agent that renders crops inedible, threatens livestock and causes reproductive damage to humans and livestock. This wasn't a minor violation or mistake; it was a coordinated effort to smuggle a dangerous agricultural pathogen onto U.S. soil to wreak havoc on our food supply chain and public health.

Those involved included two Chinese nationals who were tied to American research institutions. The potential consequences of their actions were anything but small — as American farms and food systems could have suffered widespread contamination, economic loss, and long-term damage.

Unfortunately, this isn’t an isolated episode. Just last year, five Chinese nationals were caught surveilling a U.S. military site in Michigan. Additionally, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported that in recent years, numerous Chinese college-age individuals have been caught taking photos of vital defense sites in the U.S. Taken together, these incidents point to something bigger than isolated wrongdoing. They suggest an ongoing strategy aimed, originating in Beijing, at weakening key sectors of the American economy from the inside out.

This is why America must protect our supply chain and produce our most crucial farm inputs here at home. In a recent poll by the Protecting America Initiative, 71% of Americans said they would like to see our farm inputs, like pesticides, produced domestically instead of relying on imports from China.

So, what are we doing to combat this growing and very serious threat?

Thankfully, we have a leader who is taking this challenge seriously. Trump’s policies have reshaped how the United States deals with China and the results are starting to show.

With Trump’s America First tariff agenda, the world is seeing that the U.S. is no longer afraid to defend its own interests.

When Europe was flooding our markets and ripping off the U.S. with unfair trade deals, Trump didn’t hesitate; he hit back with tariffs. For the first time in years, the EU stopped treating American markets like a dumping ground. They came to the table, and American industries got breathing room.

Now, Trump is using that same proven strategy to take on the CCP. He is restoring balance to a relationship that for too long has tilted in China’s favor.

China, like the European Union before it, is learning that the days of taking advantage of the American economy are coming to an end. When these deals are finalized, both Beijing and Brussels will be operating on terms that respect U.S. workers, innovation and strength.

Trump’s bold tariff agenda isn’t only a winning economic policy; it’s a national security imperative. It protects our farmers, revitalizes our factories and sends a message to the world that America will never be bullied or bought.

The path to a stronger America runs through tough trade enforcement, and President Trump is the one who is leading us there.