Kids watch as Chuck E. Cheese mascot gets arrested for alleged credit card theft

Kids and parents watched as a Florida man dressed in a Chuck E. Cheese mascot costume was arrested for alleged credit card theft.

"We’re gonna detain the mouse," an officer said in the bodycam footage provided by Tallahassee Police Department as officers walked into the family entertainment center.

"Chuck E.’s a little bit busy, ma’am," an officer can be heard saying to a mom asking for a picture with the mouse from another body camera's footage. "Chuck E., come with me. Chuck E! Chuck E! Stop resisting! You’re being detained, stop resisting! Do not cause a scene here, sir."

Jermel Jones, 41, was put in handcuffs just after 6:30 p.m. on July 23, according to the timestamp on the cameras.

Police were tipped off about the alleged criminal activity by a woman who said she regularly visited the establishment and last had physical control of her card when she attended her child's birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese on June 28, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Along with a log of alleged fraudulent charges, the victim provided police with footage of her debit card being used at an establishment "she did not shop at," the affidavit said. The victim recognized Jones as an employee of Chuck E. Cheese.

Jones denied any wrongdoing, but the affidavit states that after he was placed under arrest, he advised an officer he found a credit card that day, and it was "on his person," but he stated he "never used it." Police say the card found in Jones' left front pocket had the victim's name on it.

"Jones was also in possession of a small amount of marijuana," the affidavit said. He allegedly told the officer he was "on the way" to getting a medical marijuana license.

Chuck E. Cheese did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital inquiry.