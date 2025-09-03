Ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid revives conspiracy about 'alleged' Trump assassination attempt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid said Tuesday that the public knows "nothing" about President Donald Trump's injuries after what she called the "alleged" assassination attempt against him during a Pennsylvania rally last year.

The former "ReidOut" host appeared on former MSNBC colleague Katie Phang’s YouTube channel, where she criticized the media’s coverage of Trump’s health over the last week. As an example, she argued that the media "can’t even ask" questions about the first assassination attempt against Trump during his time as a candidate.

"He's got these magical doctors who claimed that he was shot in the ear, but his ear, I guess, grew back," Reid remarked. "He had a Dukal bandage on one minute, no bandage the next. We can't get a medical record from this alleged assassination. He was supposedly shot. We have nothing. We've got no — we can’t even ask."

Phang interjected, "Where are the investigative records? One day, he slapped a Maxi Pad on his ear. The next day, the ear is totally fine."

"It's fine!" Reid exclaimed. "I remember being in mainstream media where we both used to work, saying, ‘Isn't it odd that we've never asked for his medical records?’ And I got in trouble for that. So, you're not allowed to even say, ‘Isn't that weird?’"

Reid suggested she knew more about past political assassination attempts against former presidents Gerald Ford and William McKinley than she does about the more recent attempt against Trump.

"We're getting nothing. And the mainstream media isn't demanding his medical records. They're not demanding anything. They're terrified of this man," Reid said.

Reid questioned Trump’s injuries just days after the shooting, suggesting he was hit by glass instead of a bullet.

"I have many questions! Like where are the medical reports? What caused Trump’s injury and what was the injury? Sheapnel? [sic] Glass? A bullet? Where were the three attendees who were shot seated or standing relative to Trump? Why was Trump allowed to stand and pose for photos, fist pumping for nearly ten seconds while asking about his shoe when there could easily have been additional shooters?" Reid wrote in a post on Threads in 2024.

"How did the gunman manage to get on the roof of the building WHERE THE LOCAL POLICE WERE LITERALLY INSIDE?" she asked.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.