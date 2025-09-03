Don Lemon, progressive activists have tense encounter with Marjorie Taylor Greene staffer, get booted out

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former CNN host Don Lemon joined a group of anti-Trump activists on Tuesday as they entered the office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and demanded a meeting with her, leading to a tense exchange with one of her staffers.

Video posted to X by Ford Fischer showed several protesters, along with the former CNN anchor who now hosts a YouTube show, entering Greene's office to discuss their opposition to President Donald Trump.

"We would like to make sure she knows that we need to get Donald Trump impeached and out of office. My name is Carlos Alvarez, and I’m the founder of American Opposition," the apparent leader of the group told a staffer at Greene's front desk.

Alvarez continued: "I’m sure you’ve seen the protests on the streets and the Tesla boycott and all of that. We were one of the organizations that started that." Lemon stood next to Alvarez holding a microphone, documenting the exchange.

A Greene staffer came into the room and told the group to stop recording.

"This is a private office," the staffer said. Alvarez pushed back, replying, "Yes, and we’re here to see the congresswoman."

"You’re not residents of our district, and you haven’t requested a meeting," the staffer responded.

Alvarez said they were requesting a meeting, but the staffer said there were formal methods.

"Bombarding her office and recording our staff is not one of them," he said.

"We’re not bombarding, we’re very civil people," Alvarez replied. Lemon nodded along and said something about the group being "American citizens," suggesting they had a right to speak with Greene.

Alvarez and the staffer continued to argue over access to Greene, with Alvarez insisting that recording in the office was a "First Amendment right."

"No, it’s not. To take a picture of her private office—no, it is not," the staffer shot back.

Alvarez replied, "[Because] honestly, you work for us."

"We work for the people of northwest Georgia," the staffer said as he ushered them out of the office and closed the door. Members of the group flipped off the door, and one could be heard calling them "Nazis."

A Capitol Police officer told them to quiet down as members of the group cheered in the hallway when they were escorted out. No arrests were made.

Greene responded on X afterward, referencing Lemon's firing from CNN in 2023 and calling him a misogynist.

"This is how Don Lemon, who was fired by CNN for being such a disgusting, misogynistic pig to his female coworkers and women, is trying to get viewers for his new podcast," she wrote, adding the group had "stormed the Capitol and my office" and harassed her staff.

Lemon responded on Instagram that Greene was "full of s---."

"I did not storm your office, and no one harassed anybody," he said, noting they visited other congressional offices, including those of Democrats.

Greene’s office and the White House did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.