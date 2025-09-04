Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Florida

Former Florida House speaker mounts gubernatorial bid, challenging Trump-backed candidate Rep. Byron Donalds

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he is not backing Renner, noting, 'I think it was an ill-advised decision to enter the race.'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
As he kicks off his 2026 campaign for governor, Republican Rep. Byron Donalds vows 'we’re going to take this to every part of Florida' Video

As he kicks off his 2026 campaign for governor, Republican Rep. Byron Donalds vows 'we’re going to take this to every part of Florida'

GOP Rep. Byron Donalds, kicking off his 2026 Florida governor campaign on President Trump's endorsement, tells Fox News Digital 'when he makes these choices, they tend to turn out well for his candidates'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, a Republican, launched a Sunshine State gubernatorial bid on Wednesday, jumping into the race after President Donald Trump backed U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds for the job earlier this year.

"As a legislator and Speaker of the House, I stood with Ron DeSantis to brand our state the Free State of Florida," Renner said in social media posts. "I’m running for Governor so that when the DeSantis era comes to an end, we can defend our victories and solve the challenges that remain."

Current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is serving his second-consecutive term and is consequently not permitted to be elected again in 2026, said that he is not backing Renner, noting, "I think it was an ill-advised decision to enter the race."

SCHOOL VACCINE MANDATES MAY GO AWAY IN SOUTHERN STATE, SURGEON GENERAL ANNOUNCES

Paul Renner

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner speaks during a press conference in Miami, on May 9, 2023 (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Florida's state constitution stipulates, "No person who has, or but for resignation would have, served as governor or acting governor for more than six years in two consecutive terms shall be elected governor for the succeeding term."

Renner added in his posts, "As a military veteran of two wars, a state prosecutor, and Speaker of the House, I’ve fought the tough battles, and I will never back down from the fight for our conservative values.  As a father, I am committed to securing Florida’s safety and prosperity for the next generation."

SEN. RICK SCOTT ENDORSES TRUMP-BACKED FLORIDA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE

Rep. Byron Donalds

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., arrives to a House Republican Conference meeting with President Donald Trump on the budget reconciliation bill in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Donalds announced a gubernatorial bid earlier this year after Trump strongly backed him for the role, urging him to run.

"Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!" Trump declared in a Truth Social post.

DESANTIS FIRES BACK AFTER DEM DECRIES FLORIDA'S MOVE TO DITCH LGBT RAINBOW COLORS FROM CROSSWALK IN ORLANDO

Rep. Byron Donalds and former President Donald Trump shake hands in 2023

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., shakes hands with former U.S. President Donald Trump during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on June 30, 2023 in Philadelphia (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who is now serving as a U.S. Senator, has also endorsed Donalds.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue