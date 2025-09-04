Former Florida House speaker mounts gubernatorial bid, challenging Trump-backed candidate Rep. Byron Donalds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, a Republican, launched a Sunshine State gubernatorial bid on Wednesday, jumping into the race after President Donald Trump backed U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds for the job earlier this year.

"As a legislator and Speaker of the House, I stood with Ron DeSantis to brand our state the Free State of Florida," Renner said in social media posts. "I’m running for Governor so that when the DeSantis era comes to an end, we can defend our victories and solve the challenges that remain."

Current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is serving his second-consecutive term and is consequently not permitted to be elected again in 2026, said that he is not backing Renner, noting, "I think it was an ill-advised decision to enter the race."

SCHOOL VACCINE MANDATES MAY GO AWAY IN SOUTHERN STATE, SURGEON GENERAL ANNOUNCES

Florida's state constitution stipulates, "No person who has, or but for resignation would have, served as governor or acting governor for more than six years in two consecutive terms shall be elected governor for the succeeding term."

Renner added in his posts, "As a military veteran of two wars, a state prosecutor, and Speaker of the House, I’ve fought the tough battles, and I will never back down from the fight for our conservative values. As a father, I am committed to securing Florida’s safety and prosperity for the next generation."

SEN. RICK SCOTT ENDORSES TRUMP-BACKED FLORIDA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE

Donalds announced a gubernatorial bid earlier this year after Trump strongly backed him for the role, urging him to run.

"Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!" Trump declared in a Truth Social post.

DESANTIS FIRES BACK AFTER DEM DECRIES FLORIDA'S MOVE TO DITCH LGBT RAINBOW COLORS FROM CROSSWALK IN ORLANDO

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who is now serving as a U.S. Senator, has also endorsed Donalds.