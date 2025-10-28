Trump arrives in South Korea for key talks ahead of APEC summit and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Trump arrives in South Korea for key talks ahead of APEC summit

2. Monster Hurricane Melissa makes second landfall in Cuba

3. JD Vance to hold Q&A at Turning Point USA event

NAVY VS NARCOS – 'Cartels will collapse': Expert reveals why US targets ships but not Mexican labs. Continue reading …

DANGER ZONE – Chaos hits blue city as 12 shot overnight in one of year’s worst weekends. Continue reading …

‘ANTI-GRETA’ – German activist known for views on climate seeks US asylum, citing political persecution. Continue reading …

NO WAY OUT – Couple’s dream honeymoon in Jamaica turns into nightmare as Hurricane Melissa hits. Continue reading …

TIED UP – Blue Jays rally to defeat Dodgers in World Series game as MLB postseason continues. Continue reading …

COMMANDER IN CHIEF – President says he could send military forces into US cities if ‘necessary.’ Continue reading …

PATRIOT PUSH – Pro-Trump conservative grandson of Cuban refugees launches bid for Congress in Wisconsin. Continue reading …

HUNGER GAMES – Senate GOP fractures as food stamp program teeters in shutdown impasse. Continue reading …

DIPLOMATIC PUSH – Trump says China will work with him to stop fentanyl trafficking. Continue reading …

FAITH FIGHT – Teen wins fight to repaint school parking space with Christian design after legal challenge. Continue reading …

WALK BACK – Actress addresses Charlie Kirk comments after 'threatening' backlash. Continue reading …

FLASHBACK – ABC host reveals post-election call conversation with Trump. Continue reading …

HISTORY RESTORED – Portland fights to restore presidential monuments toppled by ‘White anarchists.’ Continue reading …

KEVIN WALLING – Here's what Donald Trump and Joe Biden have in common on energy policy. Continue reading …

MICHELE STEEB – A new study just exposed the corruption behind America's homelessness crisis. Continue reading …



'ENSURE FAIRNESS' – White House reacts after Team USA admits praise for women's sports executive order. Continue reading …

DUVET DIVIDE – Couples choosing separate beds may face unseen challenges. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on haunted hollows and game-day glory. Take the quiz here …

VINO VAULT – Ancient wine factory unearthed after 1,600 years underground. Continue reading …

MUSIC ON HER MIND – In a remarkable scene, a Parkinson's patient plays the clarinet during surgery. See video …

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY – The Dem Party was run by a cabal of donors and insiders. See video …

TOM HOMAN – Pritzker should put on a border patrol uniform and see how it feels. See video …

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for insight into America’s strategy to compete against China ahead of Trump’s high-stakes meeting with Xi. Check it out ...

