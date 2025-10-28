Bloody blue city crime wave shatters college homecoming in one of year’s most violent stretches: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The nation’s capital saw one of its most violent weekends of the year after 12 people were shot across the city over the span of just nine hours, police said.

The violence in Washington, D.C., began on Friday at around 5:30 p.m., after a teenage girl was shot on southeast Yuma Street, FOX 5 reported. Just 15 minutes later, a teenage boy was reportedly struck by a bullet on 50th Street.

Two hours later, a man was shot on 16th Street in the northwest area of the city.

At 8:18 p.m., a 5-year-old boy’s face was grazed by a bullet while on Savannah Terrace in the southeast, according to FOX 5.

The violence continued just minutes later, when three men, one woman and a teenage boy were shot just steps from Howard University’s campus, as the school was hosting a homecoming event.

While none of the victims were students at the school, one individual is reportedly enrolled at Maryland’s Morgan State.

Police arrested two 19-year-old suspects and recovered three guns in connection with the shooting at the university, according to FOX 5. However, authorities said more individuals may have been involved.

As the night continued, two men were reportedly shot on Benning Road in the city’s northeast area.

Hours later, on Saturday morning, another man was critically injured after being shot on Hiatt Place in the northwest, the outlet reported.

The carnage comes as President Donald Trump has continued to deploy the National Guard throughout the city in an effort to curb instances of violent crime plaguing residents throughout the nation’s capital.

Police are continuing to search for suspects connected to each shooting, with the weekend marking one of the most crime-ridden stretches since the year began, FOX 5 reported.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.