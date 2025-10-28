Expand / Collapse search
Bloody blue city crime wave shatters college homecoming in one of year’s most violent stretches: report

Police arrest two suspects and recover three guns in connection with shooting near Howard University

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Jeanine Pirro touts results of Trump's crime crackdown in DC: 'It's working' Video

Jeanine Pirro touts results of Trump's crime crackdown in DC: 'It's working'

U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss how they are working to advance the Trump administration's crime crackdown, the government shutdown and more.

The nation’s capital saw one of its most violent weekends of the year after 12 people were shot across the city over the span of just nine hours, police said.

The violence in Washington, D.C., began on Friday at around 5:30 p.m., after a teenage girl was shot on southeast Yuma Street, FOX 5 reported. Just 15 minutes later, a teenage boy was reportedly struck by a bullet on 50th Street.

Two hours later, a man was shot on 16th Street in the northwest area of the city.

1 DEAD, 4 WOUNDED AFTER SHOOTING IN NEW YORK CITY, POLICE SAY

Police officers patrol Washington DC

Members of the DEA patrol on M Street in Georgetown on August 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C.   (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

At 8:18 p.m., a 5-year-old boy’s face was grazed by a bullet while on Savannah Terrace in the southeast, according to FOX 5.

The violence continued just minutes later, when three men, one woman and a teenage boy were shot just steps from Howard University’s campus, as the school was hosting a homecoming event.

While none of the victims were students at the school, one individual is reportedly enrolled at Maryland’s Morgan State.

DC VIOLENCE HAS GROWN FAR MORE DEADLY, DESPITE DEMS CLAIMING 30-YEAR LOW

Howard University in Washington D.C.

Five people were shot outside Howard University's campus on Friday night in Washington, D.C., according to authorities.  (iStock)

Police arrested two 19-year-old suspects and recovered three guns in connection with the shooting at the university, according to FOX 5. However, authorities said more individuals may have been involved.

As the night continued, two men were reportedly shot on Benning Road in the city’s northeast area.

TOP DEMOCRATS RIPPED ON SOCIAL MEDIA OVER 'BONKERS' REACTIONS TO TRUMP'S DC CRIME PLAN: 'MASSIVE LIAR'

national guard members in DC

Members of the U.S. National Guard walk towards the D.C. Armory after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the federal takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department under the Home Rule Act and the deployment of the National Guard to assist in crime prevention in the nation's capital, in Washington, D.C., Aug. 12, 2025. (Annabelle Gordon/Reuters)

Hours later, on Saturday morning, another man was critically injured after being shot on Hiatt Place in the northwest, the outlet reported.

The carnage comes as President Donald Trump has continued to deploy the National Guard throughout the city in an effort to curb instances of violent crime plaguing residents throughout the nation’s capital.

Police are continuing to search for suspects connected to each shooting, with the weekend marking one of the most crime-ridden stretches since the year began, FOX 5 reported.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
