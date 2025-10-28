Texas honeymooners trapped in Jamaica as Category 5 Hurricane Melissa slams island

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

What began as a dream honeymoon has turned into a terrifying ordeal for Texas newlyweds Kasydee and Hunter Bishop, who are stranded in Jamaica as Category 5 storm Hurricane Melissa barrels toward the island, according to Fox 4 Dallas-Fort Worth.

Melissa is forecast to become the strongest hurricane in Jamaica’s history with sustained winds of 175 mph. Officials are warning of life-threatening flash flooding, landslides and widespread damage to nearby regions. Residents and visitors alike are being urged to take emergency precautions as the storm approaches.

The Bishops, who are staying in Montego Bay on the island’s northwest coast, arrived just before evacuation orders were issued, Fox 4 reported. Since then, the airport has been boarded up and all outgoing flights canceled, leaving many tourists stranded as the hurricane bears down, the station added.

"All we are hearing is how intense the storm is going to be, and we just really have no idea what to expect right now," Hunter said, according to the local station.

Kasydee added that she had been praying for the hurricane to not disrupt the airport and keep them from returning home. However, the couple has since moved to a shelter as the storm moves across the country.

"We feel pretty safe here at least!!" she said in a post on TikTok Monday, adding that she feels very blessed to have a place to stay. "Just praying non stop for the protection of and and everyone here!!!"

As Melissa pushes northeast, Cuba and surrounding nations are bracing for heavy rain, flooding, storm surges and damaging winds. Areas outside the storm’s direct path are also expected to experience severe weather.

The last time Jamaica faced a hurricane of a similar magnitude was Hurricane Gilbert in 1988, a Category 4 storm remembered as the deadliest and most destructive in the nation’s history. The storm left hundreds homeless and forced thousands into overcrowded emergency shelters, according to a report from the National Library of Jamaica. Despite its ferocity, the official death toll remained relatively low with 45 fatalities and few reported injuries, but the storm caused an estimated $800 million in damage across the island, the publication said.