Jamie Lee Curtis claims her positive Charlie Kirk comments after his death were 'mistranslated'

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis said on Tuesday that her comments talking about Charlie Kirk in a positive way were a "mistranslation" after receiving backlash.

The "Freakier Friday" actress addressed her reaction to the Turning Point USA founder's assassination last month when she cried over the conservative activist's death despite holding different politics.

"I mean, I disagreed with him on almost every point I ever heard him say," Curtis said on the "WTF With Marc Maron" podcast on Sept. 15. "But I believe he was a man of faith, and I hope in that moment when he died, that he felt connected to his faith. Even though I find what his ideas were abhorrent to me, I still believe he’s a father and a husband and a man of faith, and I hope whatever ‘connection to God’ means, that he felt it."

Since then, Curtis told Variety that the blowback from her comments was "threatening" and took time to clarify that her comments were "mistranslated."

"An excerpt of it mistranslated what I was saying as I wished him well—like I was talking about him in a very positive way, which I wasn’t; I was simply talking about his faith in God," Curtis said. "And so it was a mistranslation, which is a pun, but not."

She added, "In the binary world today, you cannot hold two ideas at the same time: I cannot be Jewish and totally believe in Israel’s right to exist and, at the same time, reject the destruction of Gaza. You can’t say that, because you get vilified for having a mind that says, ‘I can hold both those thoughts. I can be contradictory in that way.’"

Despite the backlash from her comments, Curtis argued that she doesn't "have to be careful" with what she says as a public figure.

"If I was careful, I wouldn’t have told you any of what I just told you. I would have just said, ‘Hi, welcome. I baked you banana bread. Here’s my dog. Here’s my house, blah, blah, blah. What do you want to know?’ I can’t not be who I am in the moment I am," Curtis said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Curtis' publicist for comment.

Curtis recorded her original comments two days after Kirk's killing.