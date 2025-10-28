JD Vance to hold Q&A at Ole Miss Turning Point USA event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance is set to take questions at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday in honor of his late friend, Charlie Kirk.

Vance will be joined by Turning Point USA president Erika Kirk, Kirk's widow, as part of the "This Is the Turning Point" campus tour. Erika Kirk is expected to introduce Vance before he takes questions and holds discussions with students in the style popularized by her husband.

Admission to the event is free, but participants are required to register in advance before attending, with students receiving priority entry. Attendants will also go through what organizers described as "TSA-style screening and magnetometer checks" once the doors open at 3 p.m. CT. The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. CT.

Fox News will also air the event live from the Ole Miss campus on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

The full event will be streamed live on Fox Nation, followed by the premiere of a multi-part limited edition documentary series on Friday, Nov. 7, featuring behind-the-scenes footage.

Fox News Digital reached out to Turning Point for comment.

Vance confirmed he would be appearing at Ole Miss as part of the organization's campus tour during a special appearance on "The Charlie Kirk Show" earlier this month.

"Part of keeping Charlie’s memory alive is keeping the mission alive," Vance said. "And nobody can replace Charlie, but if we all just sort of take little pieces, we can do as much as we can to ensure that Charlie’s mission continues to survive long after he’s gone. And part of that is these college campus tours."

Vance was close friends with the conservative activist, who was assassinated last month on the campus of Utah Valley University.

"I think that engagement is something that was such a big part of Charlie’s legacy," Vance said. "It’s not just that he went and talked to people or talked about issues he cared about. It’s that he actually interacted with people."

The Ole Miss event is the only Turning Point USA event that Erika Kirk will attend on the campus tour. She will later conduct her first sit-down interview since her husband's assassination with Fox News host Jesse Watters, set to air on Nov. 5.