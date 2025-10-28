Expand / Collapse search
Blue Jays bounce back against Dodgers to even World Series after extra-inning marathon

Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday in Los Angeles

By Chantz Martin Fox News
The best-of-seven World Series is all even at two games apiece.

The Toronto Blue Jays recovered from Monday’s epic 18-inning marathon to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 in Game 4 on Tuesday night. Both teams were running on fumes after the near seven-hour showdown, but Toronto's offense came alive behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. 

A sacrifice fly from Enrique Hernández gave the Dodgers an early lead, but Guerrero Jr.'s two-run homer in the third inning put Toronto ahead for good. 

Vladimir Guerrero Jr flips bat

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays bounced back just hours after country music star Brad Paisley declared himself "Mr. More Baseball." The singer performed the national anthem before the marathon Game 3. The Dodgers won 6-5 on Freddie Freeman’s homer that ended the game nearly seven hours after Paisley’s performance.

Shohei Ohtani, one of the Dodgers’ heroes this postseason, started Game 4 for Los Angeles. He went six innings, allowing four earned runs and striking out six. 

The two-way star made history just one night earlier, becoming the first player since 1906 to record four extra-base hits in a World Series game and reaching base nine times – tying a Series record. 

Shohei Ohtani pitches

Shohei Ohtani (17) of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch in the first inning in game four of the 2025 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Bo Bichette delivered a two-RBI single in the seventh to extend the Blue Jays' lead. Shane Bieber earned the win for Toronto, pitching 5 ⅓ innings and allowing just one run. Ohtani was charged with the loss. 

Bo Bichette swings at home plate

Bo Bichette (11) of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a two-RBI single in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The Dodgers used only three relievers after Ohtani's exit, while the Blue Jays needed four pitchers in total to close out the nine-inning win. 

Dodgers and Blue Jays World Series promo

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays meet in the 2025 World Series. (FOX)

Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX before the series shifts back to Toronto for Game 6. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

