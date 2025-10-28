Blue Jays bounce back against Dodgers to even World Series after extra-inning marathon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The best-of-seven World Series is all even at two games apiece.

The Toronto Blue Jays recovered from Monday’s epic 18-inning marathon to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 in Game 4 on Tuesday night. Both teams were running on fumes after the near seven-hour showdown, but Toronto's offense came alive behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.

A sacrifice fly from Enrique Hernández gave the Dodgers an early lead, but Guerrero Jr.'s two-run homer in the third inning put Toronto ahead for good.

The Blue Jays bounced back just hours after country music star Brad Paisley declared himself "Mr. More Baseball." The singer performed the national anthem before the marathon Game 3. The Dodgers won 6-5 on Freddie Freeman’s homer that ended the game nearly seven hours after Paisley’s performance.

Shohei Ohtani, one of the Dodgers’ heroes this postseason, started Game 4 for Los Angeles. He went six innings, allowing four earned runs and striking out six.

The two-way star made history just one night earlier, becoming the first player since 1906 to record four extra-base hits in a World Series game and reaching base nine times – tying a Series record.

Bo Bichette delivered a two-RBI single in the seventh to extend the Blue Jays' lead. Shane Bieber earned the win for Toronto, pitching 5 ⅓ innings and allowing just one run. Ohtani was charged with the loss.

The Dodgers used only three relievers after Ohtani's exit, while the Blue Jays needed four pitchers in total to close out the nine-inning win.

Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX before the series shifts back to Toronto for Game 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

