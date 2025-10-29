Trump says he could deploy US military in American cities, claims ‘courts wouldn’t get involved’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump spoke to the press while en route to South Korea on Tuesday aboard Air Force One and made remarks about his authority to deploy U.S. military forces domestically — something that will likely draw legal and political concerns.

Trump was traveling to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), where he is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During the media availability, Trump claimed he could deploy U.S. military forces into American cities if necessary, claiming that "the courts wouldn’t get involved."

When speaking with reporters, he said he would consider using the military beyond the National Guard if the need arises.

DEMOCRATS TRY TO FLIP THE SCRIPT ON ‘STATES’ RIGHTS’ TO DEFY, UPEND TRUMP’S NATIONAL GUARD PLAN

"I would do that if it was necessary," he said. "It hasn’t been necessary. We’re doing a great job without that."

Trump also argued that, as president, he has the power to take such an action.

"If I want to enact a certain act, I’m allowed to do it routinely," he said. "I’d be allowed to do whatever I want… You understand that the courts wouldn’t get involved. Nobody would get involved."

TRUMP IS THREATENING TO 'FEDERALIZE' DC WITH NATIONAL GUARD AND MORE. HERE'S HOW THAT COULD PLAY OUT

He added, "I could send the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines. I can send anybody I wanted, but I haven’t done that because we’re doing so well."

Trump made it a point to use San Francisco as an example, describing how federal officials were "all set to go last Saturday" to intervene in the city but held off after local leaders asked for a chance to handle it themselves.

"We would have solved that problem in less than a month," he said, adding that federal intervention "would go a lot quicker and it’s much more effective."

He also emphasized what he described as progress in other parts of the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Memphis is making tremendous progress," Trump said. "It’s down, I think, almost 70%, 60–70%. And within two or three weeks it would be down to almost no crime."

The president is scheduled to meet with Xi on Wednesday to discuss fentanyl trafficking, trade policy and border security.