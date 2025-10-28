'Anti-Greta' activist flees Europe after Antifa death threats; Elon Musk backs her asylum claim

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

German activist Naomi Seibt, dubbed the "Anti-Greta" by Europeans, has filed for political asylum in the U.S., claiming she’s being persecuted in her native country for her political views and advocacy of free speech.

Seibt, 25, submitted her petition under Section 208 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, stating that returning to Germany would expose her to imprisonment or physical harm.

"I have now applied for asylum, which means that I’m waiting for an interview. And, in the meantime, I’m here legally," Seibt told Fox News Digital.

"My goal in the meantime is to become an American citizen in the future because this country has given me so much hope," she added, claiming her activism efforts caught Elon Musk's attention.

"I made a post during the European elections in June 2024, where I said, my name is Naomi Seibt, and I'm voting for the AfD and that was the very first time that Musk interacted with me. Elon privately messaged me on x about the AfD."

The move arrives amid a policy shift under President Donald Trump’s refugee and asylum agenda, which is to prioritize applicants facing persecution on grounds of political speech and opposition to government censorship.

Under that mandate, certain Europeans claiming they are at risk for expressing dissenting opinions, especially on free speech grounds, could be eligible for expedited review.

Seibt’s filing positions her as one of the first to invoke that framework. She claims to fear detention or worse if she returns to Germany, where she says she has been surveilled, threatened and left unprotected by state authorities "for years."

"In 2024, I found out that I had been spied on by German intelligence for years. Simultaneously, I keep receiving death threats from Antifa," she said.

"I went to the German police, and they told me that they can’t do anything about it as long as I have not actually been raped or killed.

"I am not getting protection from the German government even though I am at major risk of potentially being killed."

Seibt has begun positioning herself as a free speech martyr.

"It is illegal to damage the reputation of a politician in Germany. This law was extended under Angela Merkel article 188 and now people are being arrested. And their houses are being raided for just social media posts. As soon as I come back to Germany, I feel that they will try to arrest me."

Her activism first attracted attention when she questioned climate change orthodoxy and mass migration policies, and she was branded the "Anti-Greta" as a foil to Greta Thunberg.

"I had started becoming known and internationally recognized as the anti-Greta Thunberg in 2020," she added.

"I was barely 19 years old and never expected to be recognized as a right-wing figure. The German media called me the anti-Greta, they demonize me as the anti-Greta, like an anti-Christ for Greta Thunberg.

"I’m Naomi Seibt and want to be recognized as who I am because I’m not just some puppet poster figure for the right wing."

Seibt cites close ties to billionaire Tesla founder Musk and claims he is aware of the danger in Europe, offering her support.

"Over the course of last year, I was obviously retweeted a lot by Elon Musk, and I interacted with him personally in private messages just about what’s going on in Germany," she explained.

"Elon has been terrified to go to Europe and knows that there is an extremely high threat and has confirmed this to me personally. That’s when I made the decision to apply for asylum myself. He gave me his approval for that."