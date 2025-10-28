Senate GOP divided as millions risk losing food aid in shutdown standoff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Republicans are mulling a handful of bills to meet funding shortfalls as the shutdown drags on, but one that would prevent funding for federal benefits from lapsing may not get a shot on the floor.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is pushing a bill that would extend funding for food stamps, known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), until the government reopens and regular government funding continues.

His legislation comes after the Trump administration announced over the weekend the funding for the program would run dry on Saturday, and that they would reshuffle funding from an emergency contingency fund to keep the program afloat.

SCHUMER AGAIN BLOCKS GOP BID TO REOPEN GOVERNMENT AS AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS GO UNPAID

It’s one of a handful of bills pushed by Republicans to try and ease the pain of the ongoing shutdown. Others include efforts to pay certain federal workers, the military, and air traffic controllers, who missed their first full paycheck on Tuesday.

Hawley stressed that he would like a vote on the bill, but that it is so far being blocked from reaching the floor. He believed the legislation, which has 10 Republican co-sponsors and one Democratic co-sponsor, would pass if it hit the floor.

"My strong encouragement is we don’t need to allow 42 million people to go hungry," he said.

But Senate Republican leadership and the White House want to exert pressure on Senate Democrats to reopen the government, and using the piecemeal "rifle shot" strategy could get in the way of that.

SCHUMER AGAIN BLOCKS GOP BID TO REOPEN GOVERNMENT AS AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS GO UNPAID

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., took a firm position against the rifle-shot approach after a closed-door lunch with the Senate GOP and Vice President JD Vance.

"This piecemeal approach, where you do one-off here, one-off there, to make it seem, you know, more politically palatable to somebody or less painful. That's just a wrong way to do this," Thune said. "There's just a simple way to do it is to pick up the bill on the desk of the Senate and give us five more Democrat votes to pass it."

Vance said that "we’re trying to keep as much open as possible" and exploring all options with limited funds for SNAP and other issues, and he noted that the White House had found a way to pay the troops.

"You know what would make this really easy? If the Democrats just opened up the government. Then we wouldn’t have to play this game where we’re trying to find, trying to fit a square peg in a round hole with this budget," Vance said.

TRUMP ADMIN WARNS 42 MILLION AMERICANS COULD LOSE FOOD STAMPS AS SHUTDOWN DRAGS ON

Other Republicans echoed leadership and the White House’s sentiment.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., similarly has a one-off funding bill that would pay working federal employees and the military, which he’s trying to reconfigure into a compromise proposal with Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

However, he didn’t appear keen on supporting Hawley’s bill.

"The way you provide SNAP benefits is you vote for the House CR. It’s that simple," he told Fox News Digital.

But co-sponsors of the bill were still hopeful that it could get a shot before the Saturday funding cliff.

Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., is the lone Democratic co-sponsor on the bill. He noted that while Senate Democrats’ primary focus during the shutdown was on extending the expiring Obamacare premium subsidies, it was "not to take food from people who need it."

"I'm really concerned about people not getting fed," he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, is another co-sponsor on the bill and told Fox News Digital that it depended on "how much longer this [shutdown] goes" on whether the SNAP legislation hits the floor.

"I hope so, because we can't let people who need food to starve to death because of Democrats’ vanity and lack of humanity," he said.