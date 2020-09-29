Trump, Biden get ready in different ways for their first debate

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Trump cautions against excess preparation for the debate, while Biden aggressively prepares

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are preparing for Tuesday's debate in starkly different ways, with the latter engaging in mock stand-offs while the former says he's leveraging as practice the contentious environment he already faces as president.

According to multiple reports, Trump has refrained from traditional debate prep and eschewed practice sessions. Trump indicated on Sunday that former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, helped him prep but it's unclear what exactly that entailed.

After beating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who prepared extensively in 2016, Trump is suggesting he doesn't want to overdo it.

“Sometimes you can go too much in that stuff,” Trump said during a press briefing on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Biden has been holding mock debate sessions with senior adviser Bob Bauer and participated in huddles with top aides, according to CBS.

Tuesday's debate, hosted by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, will be just one of many that Biden will have participated in as a politician. With decades as a senator, presidential candidate, and vice presidential nominee, Biden has plenty of hands-on experience with high-stakes debates.

“I’m prepared to go out and make my case as to why I think he’s failed and why I think the answers I have to proceed will help the American people, the American economy and make us safer internationally,” Biden said, arguing that Trump won’t convince voters with broadsides because “the people know the president is a liar.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Coronavirus death toll surpasses 1M worldwide

There have been over 1 million coronavirus-associated deaths worldwide since the illness was first reported in Wuhan, China, in late 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

In January, as the virus began to spread outside of the country's borders, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a global health emergency, but it wasn’t officially deemed a global pandemic until March.

Since then, the world has been watching as companies race to develop a vaccine, and numerous countries issued lockdowns in hopes of containing the virus’ spread and cutting down on the number of fatalities, but outbreaks at nursing homes and other care facilities added thousands to the death toll.

Advancements in testing capabilities and contact tracing allowed for some return to normalcy, but not without officials warning of risk and governors issuing a series of mandates for face coverings and social distancing.

Still, as countries reopened borders and loosened the coronavirus-related restrictions on travel, dining, and other social events, health officials sounded the alarm over possible spikes in cases and the danger of a second wave.

"As we get into the fall and the winter, you really want the level of community spread to be as low as you possibly get it," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert and face of the White House's Coronavirus Task Force, told ABC News recently. "There's certainly parts of the country that are doing well, but there are states that are starting to show an uptick in cases and even some increases in hospitalizations in some states. And, I hope not, but, we very well might start seeing increases in deaths." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Woman allegedly plows into Trump supporters, but NYT leaves out key detail

The New York Times and NPR covered the same story on Sunday when a liberal activist was caught on video allegedly plowing a car through a group of Trump supporters, but the liberal newspaper omitted a key detail that NPR and other outlets managed to divulge.

Tatiana Turner was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly tried to plow through a group of pro-Trump demonstrators.

Over at the Gray Lady, the same story had a remarkably different framing.

“A woman was charged with attempted murder after the car she was driving struck two people during a demonstration for racial justice in California that clashed with a counterprotest on Saturday, the authorities said,” Times reporter Marie Fazio wrote, without ever mentioning that the alleged victim was a Trump supporter.

After mentioning the victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries, The Times reported that “it was unclear whether they were part of the Caravan4Justice group or the counterprotest group because both groups had converged at the time.”

But NPR’s report featured video that showed the victims were clearly Trump supporters, as many were waving flags and wearing Trump merchandise. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

