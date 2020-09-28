Police report 911 emergency call service outages in multiple states

Police departments in several states reported interruptions to 911 emergency call service on Monday night.

The extent of the outage was not immediately clear. The Minneapolis Police Department said 911 lines "are not operational nationwide" but provided few other details. Departments in Arizona and Delaware also reported issues.

“ATTENTION: The 911 lines are not operational nationwide. This is for phone calls and text messaging. If you need police, fire or emergency medical assistance in Minneapolis, please call 612-348-2345. We will advise when this issue is fixed.”

