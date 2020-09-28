House Democrats unveil updated version of the Heroes Act

Democratic House lawmakers on Monday unveiled a $2.2 trillion package of coronavirus relief funds intended to "avert catastrophe for schools, small businesses, restaurants, performance spaces, airline workers and others."

"It has been more than four months since House Democrats sent the GOP Senate $3.4 trillion in desperately needed coronavirus relief grounded in science and data, and Leader McConnell hit the pause button," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. "In our negotiations with the White House since then, Democrats offered to come down a trillion dollars if Republicans would come up a trillion dollars. Then, we offered to come down $200 billion more, even as the health and economic crisis has worsened and the needs have only grown."

