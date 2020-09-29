Gunfire erupts inside Mexican bar killing 11 amid violent turf war

Officials in Mexico said Monday that 11 people were killed in a massacre at a bar as a turf war plays out between two powerful gangs in the Mexican state of Guanajuato.

The bodies of seven men and four women were discovered at the scene, according to Reuters. The report said that rival gangs that involve the Santa Rosa de Lima gang and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Prosecutors said the bullet-ridden bodies were found at a bar near the town of Jaral del Progreso.

Local media reported the four dead women may have been employed as dancers at the bar, located on the side of a highway. There was no immediate information on a possible motive in the attack.

The Associated Press reported that the leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima gang has been detained earlier this year in hopes of calming the violence in the area, but that seems to have led to more violence, which could be the result of other gang leaders trying to fill the vacuum.

Reuters reported that Guanajuato is a major carmaking hub but has seen a spike of violence in recent months. The report pointed to a massacre at a rehabilitation clinic in July that resulted in two dozen deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report