Woman plows car into Trump supporters; NY Times omits key detail

The New York Times and NPR covered the same story on Sunday when a liberal activist was caught on video plowing a car through a group of Trump supporters, but the liberal newspaper omitted a key detail that NPR and other outlets managed to divulge.

Tatiana Turner was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly tried to plow through a group of pro-Trump demonstrators.

“A prolonged confrontation between Black Lives Matter and pro-Trump demonstrators outside Los Angeles turned violent Saturday, as someone drove a car through the pro-Trump group. The driver has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon,” NPR’s Matthews Schwartz wrote. “Police say the driver in Saturday's incident was a member of the so-called ‘Caravan for Justice,’ which organized the Black Lives Matter protest.”

Over at the Gray Lady, the same story had a remarkably different framing.

“A woman was charged with attempted murder after the car she was driving struck two people during a demonstration for racial justice in California that clashed with a counterprotest on Saturday, the authorities said,” Times reporter Marie Fazio wrote without ever mentioning that Turner targeted Trump supporters.

After mentioning the victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries, The Times reported that “it was unclear whether they were part of the Caravan4Justice group or the counterprotest group because both groups had converged at the time.”

But NPR’s report featured video that showed the victims were clearly Trump supporters, as many were waving flags and wearing Trump merchandise.

The New York Daily News also reported what the Times failed to mention and featured the headline, “California driver plows through pro-Trump rally, charged with attempted murder.”

The Daily Mail also managed to figure out what side of the dueling protests the victims were on.

“A Black Lives Matter organizer has been arrested after video showed her driving a car into a crowd of Trump supporters in southern California, injuring two,” the Daily Mail reported.