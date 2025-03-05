Top five moments from Trump's address to Congress and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. What you may have missed from Trump's address to Congress.

2. Trump promises 'this will be our greatest era.'

3. Freshman senator blasts Trump on kitchen table issues in Democratic rebuttal.

MAJOR HEADLINES

KICKED OUT – Democrat removed from House chamber after disrupting Trump's speech. Continue reading …

FACING JUSTICE – Trump says US apprehended ‘top terrorist’ behind attack that killed 13 US service members. Continue reading …

A STAR IS BORN – Boy battling cancer steals the show as Trump bestows 'the biggest honor of them all.' Continue reading …

CALL OF DUTY – Emotional moment Trump delivered surprise to West Point applicant. Continue reading …

'NEVER, EVER FORGET' – Lives of young women killed by illegal immigrants honored by Trump. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

TRUMP CARD – All eyes on Trump as House GOP rebels head to the White House for shutdown talks. Continue reading …

PAINT THE TOWN RED – GOP leader calls for states to stand behind Trump's ban on funding illegal immigration. Continue reading …

MAKING MOVES – Pete Buttigieg reportedly considering Senate run in Trump-won swing state. Continue reading …

'LIKE ROBOTS' – Conservatives flip script on Dems pushing identical talking points against Trump. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

COURSE CORRECTION – Comedian says Dems can't win on this one issue. Continue reading …

NUMBERS DON'T LIE – Liberal outlet’s data expert hits Trump critics with 'Gulf of America’-sized reality check. Continue reading …

BIDEN'S BORDER – NY Times honcho details just how unpopular Biden's immigration policies were. Continue reading …

MEDIA MELTDOWN – ESPN host spars with ‘The View’ co-host over real reason why Democrats lost. Continue reading …

OPINION

DOUG SHOEN – The biggest winner and most lamentable losers from Trump's speech. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Top takeaways from Trump's speech to Congress. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

'I FEEL SO SEEN' – Fans go wild after character in popular show hints at her Trump support. Continue reading …

NOT GONNA FLY – 'Gate lice' run-ins have flyers demanding more airlines crack down on pesky travel trend. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on film feats, basketball battlegrounds and sizzling speeches. Take the quiz here …

WINGS CLIPPED – Wife of NFL player cut from team weeks after Super Bowl win shares heartbreaking post. Continue reading …

MEASLES TREATMENT – HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is working with officials "to provide many more doses" of the vaccine in Texas. See video …

WATCH

TED CRUZ – Trump's address was the best one yet. See video …

KIRON SKINNER – Zelenskyy embracing the language of Trump is truly remarkable. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













