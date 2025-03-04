Expand / Collapse search
Trump tells high school senior of West Point acceptance during joint address to Congress

'I am pleased to inform you that your application has been accepted,' Trump said to West Point applicant Jason Hartley

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
Trump informs high school senior he's been accepted to West Point Video

Trump informs high school senior he's been accepted to West Point

President Donald Trump tells a high school senior he’s been accepted to the United States Military Academy at West Point during a joint address to Congress.

President Donald Trump made a high school senior's dream come true during his speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday evening.

In a speech that focused on how hot topics across the country have impacted Americans personally, Trump began talking about Jason Hartley, whose dream is to "carry on the family legacy of service" by joining the U.S. military.

Hartley's father, grandfather and great-grandfather all served the country in the military. His father, who died in August 2018, also worked as a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy.

His dream was to be accepted to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and, as a high school senior, Hartley had already applied for the prestigious school.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP DECLARES 'AMERICA'S MOMENTUM IS BACK' IN JOINT ADDRESS TO CONGRESS

Donald Trump addresses Congress

President Donald Trump told a high school senior during his joint address to Congress that his dream of attending West Point is coming true as his application has been accepted. (Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS)

Trump bragged on Hartley during the speech, mentioning his accolades as a six-letter varsity athlete and a "brilliant student" with a 4.46 grade point average. Both feats were met with lots of applause from the chamber.

Trump's praise for the teenager led to a very exciting announcement, where he let Hartley know his dream of attending West Point would be coming true.

"That's a hard one to get into, but I am pleased to inform you that your application has been accepted," Trump said, surprising Hartley and his mother.

jason hartley accepted to west point

Jason Hartley stands after President Donald Trump announced he has been admitted to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point during his joint address to Congress on Tuesday. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

In a touching moment of congratulations, Hartley was approached by D.J. Daniel, a 13-year-old cancer survivor and aspiring police officer who Trump had sworn in as an honorary Secret Service agent.

13-YEAR-OLD CANCER SURVIVOR EARNS STANDING OVATION AS HE BECOMES SECRET SERVICE AGENT DURING TRUMP SPEECH 

Daniel could be seen tapping Hartley on the shoulder and giving him a high five before returning to his seat a few feet away.

DJ Daniel

D.J. Daniel, a 13-year-old brain cancer survivor and aspiring police officer, was honored during Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday by being sworn in as an honorary Secret Service agent. (Fox News)

Hartley and Daniel were just two of many everyday Americans that Trump honored during his speech Tuesday night.

After the address was over, FOX News hosts deemed the moments involving the two young men as some of the best of the entire night.

