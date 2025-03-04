Darius Slay's wife shares heartbreaking message after Eagles cut him to save money for free agency

The Philadelphia Eagles cut one of their key veterans during their Super Bowl LIX run this past season, and his wife appears to be taking it hard.

Darius Slay, the six-time Pro Bowl cornerback, was released by the team as a cap casualty. The Eagles reportedly saved $4.3 million against their cap with the move.

Slay has spent the past five seasons leading an Eagles secondary that anchored the best pass defense in the NFL in 2024.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But the main reason behind that, though, was the addition of rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, both of whom had great inaugural NFL seasons.

So, because of their quick transition to the pros, Slay’s release makes sense in terms of saving some money for future free agency moves.

Jennifer Slay, Darius’ wife, shared her response to the move on social media.

EAGLES RELEASING 6-TIME PRO BOWL CORNER DARIUS SLAY TO CREATE CAP SPACE: REPORT

"Real tears," Jennifer posted on X.

She also posted on her Instagram Story a picture of her celebrating Super Bowl LIX’s victory with her husband and the caption, "Philly," with heart-hands, broken heart, and teary-eyed emojis.

It’s been said many times, but the business of the game can be cruel. This is yet another example of a tough move having to be made.

Now, Darius Slay will be searching for his third NFL team after spending his first seven seasons with the Detroit Lions, where he earned three of his six Pro Bowls.

In 14 games last season, Slay had 13 passes defended, 49 tackles, one forced fumble, as well as a fumble recovery.

According to CBS Sports, Slay wants to play one more year, and that usually means going to a contender to vie for another Super Bowl ring.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for teams that can provide that contender for Slay, a Lions reunion makes sense considering they could use help in the secondary. The Pittsburgh Steelers have also been a team suggested, as defensive coordinator Teryl Austin spent time with Slay in Detroit before this position.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.