Conservatives flip script on Senate Dems pushing identical talking points against Trump: 'Like robots'

Conservatives on social media slammed Senate Democrats for posting videos with identical scripts ahead of President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress Tuesday night.

Mashups of the identical videos, which included Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., leading the "Sh-- That Ain’t True" social media campaign, have gone viral on social media. Many conservatives on social media, including Elon Musk, are asking, "Who is writing the words that the puppets speak? That’s the real question."

Senators Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., led the charge with their matching social media videos this morning. About two dozen Senate Democrats have since followed with their own identical posts.

The video begins with a clip of Trump vowing to "bring prices down starting on day one" followed by a cut-in of the Senate Democrats saying: "Sh-- That Ain’t True? That's what you just heard."

"Since Day One of Donald Trump’s presidency, prices are up, not down. Inflation is getting worse, not better. Prices of groceries, gas, housing, rent, eggs – they’re all getting more expensive. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has done nothing to lower costs for you," the Democrats said in near-perfect unison.

The social media campaign reflects the Democratic National Committee's broader media strategy ahead of Trump's joint address to Congress. The DNC directed Democrats to focus their message on the economy tonight, advising Democrats to tell voters that Trump is breaking his promise to lower prices and boost America's economy while promoting his billionaire cabinet.

"The truth hurts sometimes. Donald Trump promised to lower prices ‘on day one’ of his presidency but has failed to do so. Instead, inflation has accelerated, costs are rising and Trump’s actions are making things worse. Democrats are highlighting Trump’s failures and speaking with a unified voice. And we’re grateful that Elon Musk lifted our voices higher," a Booker spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Every time Fox News plays this video, an angel gets its wings. We hope you will keep playing it," a Schumer spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"Democrats all spewing the same scripted talking points like robots," conservative influencer Tim Pool posted on X . "This is extremely dangerous to our democracy."

"These political dinosaurs need to realize that the propaganda that was once fed to various local news outlets doesn’t work in the era of X," communications strategist Erica Knight posted on X.

"Weird," North Carolina Republican Congresswoman Virgina Foxx posted on X.

Sen. Warren did not respond to a Fox News Digital media inquiry before publication.