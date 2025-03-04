Comedian Chris Distefano says Dems will 'lose by even more votes' next election if they don't correct course

Comedian Chris Distefano told Fox News Digital that he believes Democrats will "lose by even more votes" in the future if they don't correct course on a key issue that cost them in 2024.

Distefano claimed that if Democrats don't change their narrative around biological men who identify as trans competing in women's sports, they are going to suffer even bigger losses in 2028.

"I think if the Democrats personally don't change their narrative, they're going to lose by even more votes in the next presidential election," Distefano said.

COMEDIAN, FATHER OF THREE GIRLS, SAYS MEN IN WOMEN'S SPORTS WAS FINAL STRAW FOR MANY VOTERS

The comedian specified that he doesn't want politicians interfering in people's decisions to live their lives as they see fit, but to ensure that others are not impacted by those decisions.

"I would love if trans people had every opportunity they wanted within their own league, specifically in sports. I would love that. I want people, if you want to be transgender, by all means - I'm not getting in the way of that," Distefano said. "I'm just saying specifically in sports, I think if that keeps going, you're going to lose even more people."

COMEDIAN SAYS AMERICAN PRIDE IS BACK: 'IT FEELS LIKE WE HAVE A PRESIDENT WHO IS PUTTING AMERICA FIRST'

Distefano also questioned whether Democrats genuinely don't realize how unpopular supporting men participating in women's is with the public, or if this push is "part of a bigger plan."

"It was to the point where I was thinking like, 'Is it that they truly are so insulated that they don't understand that people don't want this, or is this part of a bigger plan?'" the comedian asked.

He continued to express his confusion with Democrats pushing this narrative, wondering if one day these moves will all make sense.

"And I still don't know. I really don't know, because it's very difficult at times for me to be like, 'No, they're just they actually think that that's what people want.' But so I'm like, 'There's got to be a plan. There's got to be something we don't know that will come to light, and then we'll all feel stupid and agree with them. There has to be.' But, I mean, it just hasn't happened yet."

Earlier this week, Senate Democrats voted unanimously to block the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.

The bill needed 60 votes but only received 51. No Democrats sided with Republicans on the bill. Two Democrats were absent from the vote, as were two Republicans. The bill failed, 51-45.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.