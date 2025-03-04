Expand / Collapse search
Politics

13-year-old cancer survivor earns standing ovation as he becomes Secret Service agent during Trump speech

DJ Daniel, 13, was told he had 5 months to live 6 years ago

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Trump recognizes young cancer survivor who dreams of being a police officer Video

Trump recognizes young cancer survivor who dreams of being a police officer

President Donald Trump recognizes Devarjaye DJ Daniel during the joint address to Congress.

A 13-year-old boy who survived cancer named DJ Daniel stole the show during President Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday night when the president introduced him to the audience and officially swore him in as a member of the Secret Service. 

"Joining us in the gallery tonight is a young man who truly loves our police," Trump told the crowd. "His name is DJ Daniel is 13 years old, and he has always dreamed of becoming a police officer. But in 2018, D.J. was diagnosed with brain cancer. The doctors gave him five months at most to live. That was more than six years ago."

Daniel received a standing ovation from a majority of the crowd although some Democrats were seen on camera sitting at various times while Trump was speaking about the 13-year-old.

Trump explained that Daniel and his dad, who was in the crowd and held him up at one point during Trump’s remarks, have been on a "quest" to make his dream of becoming a police officer come true and explained that he has been made an honorary member of local police departments. 

'HE'S BACK': TRUMP'S JOINT ADDRESS TO CONGRESS TO BE BLANKETED WITH 6-FIGURE AD BUY TOUTING TAX PLAN

DJ Daniel

13-year-old cancer survivor DJ Daniel was honored during Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday (Fox News)

Trump then surprised Daniel with the news that his dream was becoming a reality on an even bigger stage. 

"Tonight, DJ, we're going to do you the biggest honor of them all," Trump said. "I am asking our new Secret Service Director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States."

TRUMP SET TO CONTINUE UNPRECEDENTED LEVEL OF ACTIONS, ADDRESS CONGRESS IN 7TH WEEK BACK IN OFFICE

Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump enters the U.S. House chamber before he addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS)

Curran then walked over to Daniel and presented him with a customized Secret Service badge. 

"Thank you, DJ," Trump said after the crowd started chanting the young boy’s name.

Donald Trump addresses Congress

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to address a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Vice President JD Vance applaud behind him. (Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS)

Some viewers on social media took notice that some Democrats did not appear moved by Daniel’s story.

"If the Ds can’t clap for a beautiful 13-year old boy who wants to become a cop, there’s something really wrong with them," former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer posted on X

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

