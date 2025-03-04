Democrat removed from House chamber after disrupting Trump's speech to Congress: 'Take your seat'

Multiple Democrats caused disruptions before and during President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday despite calls from many in the party not to do so.

Shortly into Trump’s speech, Dem. Rep. Al Green stood up and began shouting at the president and waving his cane at him.

"Members are engaging in willful and continuing breach of decorum, and the chair is prepared to direct the sergeant at arms to restore order to the joint session," House Speaker Mike Johnson said in response to the jeers from the crowd.

"Mr. Green, take your seat," he added.

Speaker Johnson then ordered the sergeant at arms to remove Green from the chamber and he was escorted out.

Green, one of Trump’s most vocal critics, has already filed impeachment articles against Trump over what he called "ethnic cleansing in Gaza."

Earlier in the day, some Democrats warned that antics during the speech should be avoided, including former Kamala Harris 2024 senior adviser Ian Sams.

"Democrats: PLEASE do not do dumb sh-- like this during Trump’s speech," former Harris 2024 senior advisor Ian Sams posted on X Tuesday.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., silently protested Trump as he walked to the podium ahead of his address on Tuesday night.

Stansbury, the top Democrat on House DOGE subcommittee, held up a sign reading "This is not normal," as Trump greeted people nearby.

Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, appeared to grab the paper from Stansbury and threw it. He stood across the aisle from her, along with fellow Republicans.

Fox News Digital's Andrea Margolis contributed to this report