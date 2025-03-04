Expand / Collapse search
Democrat removed from House chamber after disrupting Trump's speech to Congress: 'Take your seat'

Speaker Johnson ordered Green's removal from the chamber

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Democrat removed from House chamber for disrupting Trump address Video

Democrat removed from House chamber for disrupting Trump address

Democratic Texas Rep. Al Green is escorted out of the joint session of Congress for causing disruption.

Multiple Democrats caused disruptions before and during President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday despite calls from many in the party not to do so. 

Shortly into Trump’s speech, Dem. Rep. Al Green stood up and began shouting at the president and waving his cane at him. 

"Members are engaging in willful and continuing breach of decorum, and the chair is prepared to direct the sergeant at arms to restore order to the joint session," House Speaker Mike Johnson said in response to the jeers from the crowd. 

"Mr. Green, take your seat," he added. 

'HE'S BACK': TRUMP'S JOINT ADDRESS TO CONGRESS TO BE BLANKETED WITH 6-FIGURE AD BUY TOUTING TAX PLAN

Rep. Al Green (D-TX)

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: Rep. Al Green (D-TX) shouts out as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS)

Speaker Johnson then ordered the sergeant at arms to remove Green from the chamber and he was escorted out.

Green, one of Trump’s most vocal critics, has already filed impeachment articles against Trump over what he called "ethnic cleansing in Gaza."

TRUMP SET TO CONTINUE UNPRECEDENTED LEVEL OF ACTIONS, ADDRESS CONGRESS IN 7TH WEEK BACK IN OFFICE

Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, and US Vice President JD Vance speak while arriving for a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Donald Trump's primetime address Tuesday night from Capitol Hill, billed as a chronicle of his "Renewal of the American Dream," comes at a critical juncture early in his second term, as voters who elected him to tackle inflation and improve the economy are beginning to weigh the impact of his agenda. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, and US Vice President JD Vance speak while arriving for a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Donald Trump's primetime address Tuesday night from Capitol Hill, billed as a chronicle of his "Renewal of the American Dream," comes at a critical juncture early in his second term, as voters who elected him to tackle inflation and improve the economy are beginning to weigh the impact of his agenda. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Earlier in the day, some Democrats warned that antics during the speech should be avoided, including former Kamala Harris 2024 senior adviser Ian Sams. 

"Democrats: PLEASE do not do dumb sh-- like this during Trump’s speech," former Harris 2024 senior advisor Ian Sams posted on X Tuesday.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., silently protested Trump as he walked to the podium ahead of his address on Tuesday night.

Stansbury, the top Democrat on House DOGE subcommittee, held up a sign reading "This is not normal," as Trump greeted people nearby.

Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, appeared to grab the paper from Stansbury and threw it. He stood across the aisle from her, along with fellow Republicans.

Fox News Digital's Andrea Margolis contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

