Trump reveals top terrorist behind Abbey Gate attack apprehended, facing 'swift sword of American justice'

President Donald Trump revealed that the top terrorist suspect behind the 2021 Abbey Gate attack in Afghanistan that killed 13 U.S. service members has been apprehended.

"Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity. And he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice," Trump revealed during his speech before a joint Congress.

The suspect was identified as Muhammed Sharifullah, Fox News confirmed.

"And I want to thank, especially, the government of Pakistan for helping arrest this monster," he said. "This was a very momentous day for those 13 families, who I actually got to know very well."

The Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan led to the deaths of 13 U.S. service members — eleven Marines, one Navy corpsman and one sailor — defending the Kabul airport, while hundreds of Americans and tens of thousands of Afghan allies were left in the country under Taliban rule. At least 170 Afghan civilians were injured in the attack.

Conservative critics, such as Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said the withdrawal paved the way for adversaries such as Russia to invade Ukraine.

The Taliban claimed control of Afghanistan following the withdrawal.

"I spoke to many of the parents and loved ones, and they're all in our hearts tonight," Trump said. "I spoke to them on the phone. We had a big call. Every one of them called. And everybody was on the line and they did nothing but cry with happiness. They were very happy. As happy as you can be under those circumstances. Their child, brother, sister, son, daughter was killed for no reason whatsoever."

The families who lost loved ones during the botched withdrawal have previously and repeatedly slammed former President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over their deaths, including launching a scathing defense attack against Harris — when she was running for president — after the anniversary of the withdrawal in 2024. Parents and other loved ones claimed that the "administration killed my son" and that they "have not seen any support from you or your administration."

"What a horrible day," Trump continued in his remarks. "Such incompetence was shown that when Putin saw what happened, I guess he said, ‘well, maybe this is my chance.' That's how bad it was. Should have never happened."