‘White Lotus’ scene goes viral when character appears to be revealed as a Trump supporter

Fans of the hit show "White Lotus" went wild on Twitter Sunday after it appeared to be revealed that one of the characters was a Trump supporter.

Kate, played by Leslie Bibb, hinted in the third episode of season three, which aired Sunday night, that she voted for President Donald Trump. Her longtime best friends Laurie, played by Carrie Coon, and Jaclyn, played by Michelle Monaghan, pushed her into admitting how she voted, which she conveyed with a facial expression.

Leslie and Jaclyn live in New York City and Los Angeles respectively, while Kate lives in Austin, which is notoriously blue in the red state of Texas. Kate maintained that she was an independent but admitted at dinner that her husband, Dave, was a member of the Republican Party.

The admission transpired after religion was brought up over dinner and Kate explained she and her husband go to church every Sunday. When asked if it ever got awkward when discussing politics, Kate seemed oblivious to why it would be, but her friends were operating under the assumption that she was a Democrat.

Laurie then asks Kate outright if she voted for Donald Trump, to which she responds with a curt smile and a long pause before saying, "Are we really gonna talk about Trump tonight?'' and quickly changing the subject. Later that night, Kate sees Jaclyn and Laurie laughing and mocking her decision to vote for Trump.

Notably, the show was shot a year ago while Trump's re-election was up in the air, but "White Lotus" creator Mike White has been praised for his foresight.

"I feel like Mike had binoculars into the future because when we did it, it just didn't feel [timely anymore]," Bibb told Entertainment Weekly. "I was like, 'We already did that. That was in the past.' I don't even think Trump was running when we did it — it was in January or February of last year or something, so yeah, that was pretty wild. But he's like a little soothsayer, that Mike White. It feels like we've hit a nerve. We're in the zeitgeist, as they say. We've done something current, if you will."

Viewers took to X to share their thoughts on the scene and the reactions were mixed, with some fans saying they felt "seen," while others said it "ruined" the show.

"LA and NYC residents are shocked their friend in Texas goes to church and voted Trump," OutKick founder Clay Travis said on X. "Watch this scene from White Lotus on Sunday. Texas character isn’t played for cheap laughs. The vibe shift is real:"

"Loved seasons 1 & 2 of White Lotus," one X user said. Why did they have to alienate 70% of America by mocking Republicans and Trump in Season 3 Episode 3? This season sucks anyways so no great loss. You lost yet another viewer dips----s..."

"'White Lotus' brought Trump into the show. 2 women give their friend a hard time because she voted for Trump," another said. "Not sure if the intent was to show how intolerant people on the Left are, or if they're ultimately going to end up s-----ng on Trump... but people watch a show because they're trying to step away from the real stuff for a bit. Inserting a political theme immediately felt like it ruined the show. If it ends up feeling like propaganda, I'm done watching it."

"This scene last night in the White Lotus was so spot on! As a Trump supporter in California, I feel so seen!" a third said.

"White Lotus completely s--- the bed with that Trump scene. Way to ruin a great show," another said.