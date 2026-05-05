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Homicide

Texas man accused of killing pregnant wife allegedly cuts off ankle monitor and flees to Italy

Lee Mongerson Gilley told Italian authorities he was 'wrongfully prosecuted' and fears the death penalty

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
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A Texas man facing charges for allegedly killing his pregnant wife has reportedly cut off his ankle monitor and fled abroad. 

Lee Mongerson Gilley, 39, is accused of murdering his wife, Christa Bauer Gilley, and the couple’s unborn child in Houston in 2024, according to KPRC. 

Gilley was set to appear in court Tuesday, but instead flew from Texas to Canada, and finally Italy, where he told authorities he was seeking asylum after being "wrongfully prosecuted" and is fearful of receiving the death penalty, his attorney told the outlet. 

"I’m concerned that the prosecution will try to say that it’s evidence of consciousness of guilt that he’s running from it, but I think he’s just scared," defense attorney Dick DeGuerin reportedly said.

NAVY RESERVIST ON ACTIVE DUTY ACCUSED OF MURDERING WIFE BELIEVED TO HAVE FLED TO HONG KONG

Lee Mongerson Gilley standing and looking forward

Lee Mongerson Gilley, 39, is accused of murdering his wife, Christa Bauer Gilley, and their unborn child in Houston in 2024, according to KPRC. (Christa Bauer Gilley/Facebook)

Gilley, whose murder trial was set to begin later this month, is reportedly in the custody of Italian authorities. His ankle monitor alerted authorities it had been tampered with on Friday, according to the outlet. 

DeGuerin told the outlet that before Gilley can be returned to Texas, the state must certify to Italy that he is not eligible for the death penalty — which the prosecution is not seeking in his case.

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Gilley is accused of killing his wife, Christa, and their unborn baby by "applying pressure to [her] neck and upper back" on Oct. 7, 2024, according to charging documents obtained by People.

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Defense attorney Ed McClees and client Lee Mongerson Gilley seated in Harris County courtroom

Defense attorney Ed McClees and his client, Lee Mongerson Gilley, appear in the 497th District Court at the Harris County Justice Center in Houston on Oct. 17, 2024. Gilley is charged with capital murder in the death of his wife, Christa Gilley. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Prosecutors reportedly allege Gilley initially claimed Christa, who was nine months pregnant, had overdosed and that he had tried to save her with CPR, but a medical examiner later pointed to evidence of strangulation and ruled her death a homicide.

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After he was arrested days later, Gilley allegedly admitted his wife was not a drug user or suicidal, and that the couple had been arguing before her death, KPRC reported. 

In 2025, while out on bond, prosecutors reportedly allege Gilley and an unnamed woman, whom he had an affair with in 2023, devised a scheme to flee to Mexico and other countries, according to the outlet.

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Lee Mongerson Gilley standing and looking forward

Prosecutors allege Lee Mongerson Gilley killed his wife, Christa Bauer Gilley, who was nine months pregnant, in Houston in 2024. (Christa Bauer Gilley/Facebook)

"The Defendant also inquired as to whether she knew of a Mexican identity he could acquire to facilitate his departure from the country," the document said.

Gilley also allegedly "provided a detailed plan" to remove his GPS monitor and perform a sham marriage to obtain a new identity, prosecutors reportedly said.

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Authorities are working to extradite Gilley back to the country, according to KPRC. 

Gilley’s defense attorney and the Harris County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
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