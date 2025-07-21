'Go big or go home': Disturbing confession from husband who allegedly murdered wife and concealed her body

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas man allegedly admitted to killing his wife and concealing her decomposing body in their home for a month, reportedly telling investigators he wanted to "go big or go home" with his first offense.

Charles Byrd, 49, was apprehended on Sunday following a day-long search initiated after a family member contacted authorities, claiming Byrd had confessed to murdering his wife, Angela Byrd. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar shared the details during a press conference.

Deputies found Angela Byrd, 44, deceased and wrapped in plastic inside the couple’s home, where Byrd allegedly lived for weeks as the body decomposed, according to the sheriff.

Salazar said a particularly disturbing comment from Byrd left a "huge impression" on the investigator.

BARRY MORPHEW ACCUSED OF WIFE SUZANNE’S MURDER: SEE HOW THE 5-YEAR COLORADO MURDER MYSTERY UNRAVELED

"He told the investigator he had never been in trouble with the law before and then blurted out the comment to our investigator, ‘You know, go big or go home'," Salazar recalled. "It was a pretty disturbing remark."

"That was pretty shocking to me, to hear that he... used that to describe what we believe to be, at this point, evidence of the murder of his wife. I just found that very, very shocking."

AUSTIN MORTUARY EMPLOYEE ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY ‘EXPERIMENTING’ ON CORPSES

Byrd reportedly repeated his confession to a local reporter after being found at a vacant house about a mile away from the scene.

"I’m so sorry. I loved my wife," he told KSAT, attributing his actions to a "mental break."

Authorities said Byrd cooperated with the investigation and provided details about the violent incident that occurred on June 16. He also allegedly acknowledged that he expected the body would eventually be discovered.

TEXAS MAN ARRESTED FOR FATAL BEATING OF MOTHER DURING 'EXORCISM': POLICE

Byrd is currently facing charges for tampering with evidence involving a human corpse. Additional murder charges are pending as officials await the determination of Angela’s official cause of death.

"Once we get the ruling of the medical examiner, if indeed they are able to confirm that those remains are of Angela Byrd and if they are to confirm that she was indeed the victim of a homicide, then at that point, based upon some of the admissions that were made by Mr. Byrd, we will be seeking at least a murder charge on him," Salazar said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Byrd remains in custody at the Bexar County Jail and is undergoing a mental health evaluation.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com