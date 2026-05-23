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US Earthquakes

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake rocks Hawaii's Big Island as Kilauea volcano likely to erupt again in days

Over 2,500 residents reported feeling the shaking on the west side of the island, with some reporting home damage

By Robert McGreevy Fox News
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A 6.0 magnitude earthquake rocked Hawaii's Big Island shortly before 10 p.m. local time Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake came amid USGS monitoring of Kilauea, an active volcano on Hawaii's Big Island that experts expect to erupt again in the coming days after a recent series of eruptions throughout May.

Friday night's earthquake occurred about seven miles south of Hōnaunau-Nāpōʻopoʻo, a town on the southwest coast of Hawaii, according to the USGS.

"The depth, location, and recorded seismic waves of the earthquake suggest that it was caused by stress due to bending of the oceanic plate from the weight of the Hawaiian island chain," USGS wrote in a statement.

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People watch as Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts

People watch as Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts for the 21st time on May 11, 2025, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Strong to very strong shaking was reported on the west side of the Island of Hawaii and the earthquake resulted in several aftershocks. Over 2,500 residents submitted felt reports to USGS indicating they felt the strong shaking from the event.

A USGS map shows where Hawaii residents felt the 5/22/2026 earthquake.

A USGS map shows where Hawaii residents felt the May 22, 2026, earthquake. (United States Geological Survey)

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While the USGS said the earthquake was unrelated to Kilauea's eruptions, the agency continues to monitor the volcano, which it expects to erupt again between May 24 and May 27.

People watching Kilauea volcano erupt in Hawaii

People watched as Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted for the 21st time on May 11, 2025. (Gary Miller/Unknown)

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No tsunami warning has been issued in connection with the earthquake, according to the USGS.

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