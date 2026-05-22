Kansas City barbecue restaurant prepares for World Cup tourism rush

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As millions of soccer fans prepare to travel across North America for the FIFA World Cup, businesses in host cities are already preparing for an international rush of customers.

In Kansas City, one iconic barbecue restaurant expects fans from around the world to line up for burnt ends, brisket and its famous Z Man sandwich between matches.

Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que, located inside a former gas station in Kansas City, Kansas, has become one of the city’s best known food destinations.

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Restaurant leaders say many visitors traveling from all over make the BBQ joint a "must stop" on their trip.

"We’ll have people who show up, get dropped off by Uber, put their bags behind the counter over there and enjoy," said Victor Brummel, general manager at Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que gas station location.

The FIFA World Cup is expected to draw millions of visitors across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with many fans traveling between multiple host cities during the tournament. Kansas City will host six matches, including a quarterfinal.



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Joe’s said it is already preparing for one of the busiest stretches in the restaurant’s history.

"We are doing a total of 185 slabs of ribs today," one staff member said during a tour of the restaurant’s smokehouse. "For World Cup, for instance, where we’re going to prep probably 400 at each location."

The restaurant also plans to open on Sundays during World Cup games.

"The only thing that’s gotten us to open on Sundays before this is Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl," Brummel said.

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Along with adding staff and increasing food production, Joe’s is also opening another similar restaurant across the street ahead of the tournament.

Customers already visiting the restaurant say it is a can't-miss destination for anyone coming to Kansas City.

The tournament opens in Mexico City on June 11 and will feature matches across 16 host cities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

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This is the largest World Cup ever with 48 teams and 104 matches.