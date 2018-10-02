S.C. prisons the first to start a drone war with criminals
Self-flying drones may be the next emergency responders
The best tech for your summer trips
Vacation season is in full swing and tech companies, like most businesses, are trying to appeal to our wanderlust. The biggest pitch so far has come from wireless carrier T-Mobile, which will eliminate roaming charges (for voice—and data) in Canada and Mexico starting on July 15. But there's plenty of other personal technology to consider, no matter where you're headed this summer.