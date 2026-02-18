Navy reservist on active duty accused of murdering wife believed to have fled to Hong Kong

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Navy reservist on active duty accused of murdering his wife in Virginia is believed to have fled to Hong Kong, according to a federal affidavit filed by the FBI.

Investigators said 38-year-old David Varela left the country on or about Feb. 5, the same day police discovered his wife’s body inside a kitchen freezer at their Norfolk home in the 300 block of East Main Street.

Lina Maria Guerra Echavarria, 39, had been reported missing by her brother after he had not heard from her for more than two weeks.

Detectives had also been unable to reach Varela, and his Navy supervisor told police it was unusual for him not to return calls.

An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Feb. 10 ruled Echavarria’s death a homicide.

Following their investigation, Virginia authorities issued two arrest warrants charging Varela with concealing a dead body to prevent detection and first-degree murder.

Homeland Security Investigations determined the Navy reservist took a flight to Hong Kong, and emergency disclosure requests from WhatsApp showed location information originating from there.

The affidavit notes Varela has family in Colombia but no known ties to Hong Kong or China.

Federal authorities have since sought an arrest warrant alleging he fled Virginia to avoid prosecution. Prosecutors have also completed extradition authorization paperwork in connection with an Interpol Red Notice request.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that it is conducting a joint investigation with Norfolk police and referred additional questions to the department as the lead agency.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security also confirmed they were working with local law enforcement.

The FBI told Fox News Digital in a statement that the agency is "unwavering in its support of our local partners and will leverage its full investigative and international capabilities to help ensure those responsible for violent crimes are held accountable — regardless of where they attempt to flee."

Police have not released a motive, saying the case remains under active investigation.