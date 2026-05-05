Texas gunman kills 2, wounds 3 during targeted business meetup: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least two people were killed, and three others were wounded Tuesday in a shooting that broke out in Carrollton, Texas.

The suspected gunman, identified as Seung Han Ho, 69, was arrested after a brief foot chase, according to a report from affiliate FOX 4 Dallas.

Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo told the outlet the victims were meeting Ho for a business transaction, when Ho fired shots at about 10:30 a.m. local time.

TEXAS MAN, 66, SHOT TO DEATH WHILE SELLING CELLPHONE ON FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE: POLICE

Ho was arrested a few miles away at a Koreatown shopping center after a brief foot chase, Arredondo said.

Video from FOX 4 showed a large police presence, including the FBI, at the shooting scene and shopping center.

The three wounded victims are in stable condition, Arredondo said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

FBI Dallas did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.