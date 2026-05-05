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Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas gunman kills 2, wounds 3 during targeted business meetup: police

Suspect Seung Han Ho, 69, arrested after brief foot chase miles from the scene, police say

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Authorities respond to Texas shooting, 2 dead Video

Authorities respond to Texas shooting, 2 dead

Law enforcement was at the scene of a fatal shooting in Carrollton, Texas. (KDFW)

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At least two people were killed, and three others were wounded Tuesday in a shooting that broke out in Carrollton, Texas.

The suspected gunman, identified as Seung Han Ho, 69, was arrested after a brief foot chase, according to a report from affiliate FOX 4 Dallas.

Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo told the outlet the victims were meeting Ho for a business transaction, when Ho fired shots at about 10:30 a.m. local time.

An ambulance was spotted at the shooting scene in Carrollton, Texas.

An ambulance was spotted at the shooting scene in Carrollton, Texas. (KDFW)

TEXAS MAN, 66, SHOT TO DEATH WHILE SELLING CELLPHONE ON FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE: POLICE

Ho was arrested a few miles away at a Koreatown shopping center after a brief foot chase, Arredondo said.

Video from FOX 4 showed a large police presence, including the FBI, at the shooting scene and shopping center.

The three wounded victims are in stable condition, Arredondo said.

Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo briefs the press following a shooting in Carrollton, Texas.

Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo briefs the press following a shooting in Carrollton, Texas. (KDFW)

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FBI Dallas did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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