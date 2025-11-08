Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Three landscape supply employees gunned down in Texas shooting, police say

The suspect was found with a self-inflicted wound after a manhunt

By Brie Stimson Fox News
Three employees of a landscape supply business in Texas were fatally shot Saturday morning, authorities said.

San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus told reporters that investigators "don’t know the motive right now, but it was not random."

The business was located on Stahl Road in San Antonio.

"There may be others wounded, but we're not sure," McManus said at the time. 

San Antonio police vehicles

Three employees of a landscape supply business in Texas were fatally shot Saturday morning, authorities said. (Nick Wagner/Xinhua via Getty Images)

McManus later confirmed on social media that the suspect was found "down" with a "self-inflicted" wound following a manhunt. It wasn't clear if the suspect was dead. 

Neither the suspect nor the victims have been identified. The victims were two men and one woman, McManus said.

Following the shooting, SWAT and negotiators with the San Antonio Police Department were at the scene along with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus

San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus briefing reporters on Saturday. (San Antonio Police Department)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for comment.
