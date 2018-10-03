Dallas Shooting

Outrage as Dallas officials threaten to tear down wall honoring fallen police officers because it 'runs afoul of regulations'
Dallas police chief who oversaw response to sniper attack to retire
Dallas gunman who attacked police had symptoms of PTSD, records show
The Army reservist who killed five Dallas police officers last month showed symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder after returning home from Afghanistan in 2014, but doctors concluded that he presented no serious risk to himself or others, according to newly released documents from the Veterans Health Administration.