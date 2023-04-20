Expand / Collapse search
DISASTERS
Published

Texas freight train smashes into pickup truck after fatal crash: watch video

Odessa, Texas, video shows the moment a freight train crashed into a pickup truck

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
Police investigate bodies found in Texas lake, downplay serial killer fears Video

Police investigate bodies found in Texas lake, downplay serial killer fears

Austin Police Retired Officer’s Association President Dennis Farris details the situation, where eight bodies have been pulled from Lady Bird Lake in less than a year.

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles, one of which stalled on the train tracks and was rammed by a freight train, video shows.

The City of Odessa, Texas, posted a video of the train crash to Twitter on Wednesday, which was captured by Odessa Fire and Rescue crews who responded to the initial crash.

Freight Train smashes into truck

A freight train plowed into a truck in Odessa, Texas, just after a fatal crash left a pickup truck sitting on the tracks. (City of Odessa, Texas)

According to Texas DPS, a vehicle, which video shows to be a white minivan, was heading eastbound on Murphy Street and failed to yield the right of way to a pickup truck heading west.

TRAIN DERAILS IN TENNESSEE AFTER SLAMMING INTO TRUCK CARRYING CONCRETE BEAM; 2 INJURED

Instead of yielding to the truck, DPS said, the driver of the minivan attempted to turn onto a cross street, resulting in a crash.

After the crash, the truck, which was towing a flatbed trailer, came to rest on the train tracks as a freight train was approaching.

Freight train smashes into truck in Odessa, Texas Video

The driver of the truck, Jesus Guadalupe Laredo, 28, of Corpus Christi, Texas, was able to get out of the truck before it was smashed by the train.

TRAILER HAULING 6,000 POUNDS OF ONIONS IN FLORIDA BURSTS INTO FLAMES ON INTERSTATE

Upon impact, the truck and trailer separated, with the trailer smashing into a nearby electric pole and causing it to snap.

The truck itself was thrown forward before being turned on its side with dust and debris flying everywhere.

The driver of the minivan, John Edward Grube, 86, of Frisco Texas was killed as a result of the initial crash. His passenger, Kay Clemens Pries, 90, also of Frisco, was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas and listed in critical condition.

Laredo was transported to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas, and is listed in stable condition.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.