Trailer hauling 6,000 pounds of onions in Florida bursts into flames on interstate

A pickup truck trailer that was hauling 6,000 pounds of onions caught fire Saturday night on I-75 in Florida, fire officials said.

Fire crews responded just after 8:30 p.m. to a fire near exit 354 on the interstate in Ocala and found the open trailer fully engulfed, Ocala Fire Rescue said.

Crews attacked the flames and extinguished the fire within three minutes of arriving at the scene, the department said.

The driver, who had pulled over and safely exited the pickup truck, told fire officials that he first noticed the flames after one of the truck’s tires blew out.

When he pulled over to check the vehicle, the driver said he found the trailer’s passenger side had already burst into flames.

In total, six bins holding 1,000 pounds of onions each were lost, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

In addition to Ocala Fire Rescue, the Department of Transportation's Road Rangers and Marion County Fire Rescue also responded.