Train derails in Tennessee after slamming into truck carrying concrete beam; 2 injured

A train derailed in Tennessee on Tuesday after smashing through a semi-truck that was hauling a massive concrete beam, injuring two train employees in what officials described as "a disastrous mess."

The truck carrying a 134-foot concrete truss bridge beam was sitting on the tracks in Collegedale when the Norfolk Southern freight train began passing through, the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management said in a statement.

The truck had been waiting for the light to turn green and tried to clear the tracks when the crossing arms were activated, according to the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department.

Three locomotives and 10 railroad cars derailed, and two Norfolk Southern Train employees were hospitalized with minor injuries, according to Hamilton County officials. News outlets report the truck driver wasn't injured.

TRAILER HAULING 6,000 POUNDS OF ONIONS IN FLORIDA BURSTS INTO FLAMES ON INTERSTATE

Video from the scene shows the semi-truck attempting to clear the railroad tracks as the freight train’s horn blares.

But the truck is unable to fully clear the tracks in time, and the train is seen slamming through the beam. Flames can be seen as rail cars pile up and slide off the tracks.

SEMI-TRUCK HAULING RED DYE LEAKS LIQUID FOR MILES THROUGH PORTLAND AREA, SPLASHING OTHER VEHICLES

Hamilton County officials called the scene a "disastrous mess," while others believed the accident could have been worse.

"Collegedale has dodged a huge bullet," Jim Hall, former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, told WTVC-TV. "That is a tragic accident that could have taken many lives."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The crossing was blocked by the crash and an investigation is underway. Several agencies responded, including a team to clean up hazardous materials like leaking diesel fuel from the locomotives.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.