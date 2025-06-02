Terror attack suspect who allegedly set victims on fire is in US illegally and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

1. Suspect yelled 'Free Palestine' while setting victims on fire in antisemitic attack

2. Colorado terror attack suspect in US illegally

3. Fetterman and McCormick set for high-stakes Pennsylvania forum

‘DAMAGING DECISION’ – Trump says tariff ruling could lead to 'economic ruination' of US. Continue reading …

STEALTH SURPRISE – Ukraine's massive drone strike humiliates Putin, sets dozens of Russian bombers ablaze. Continue reading …

‘JUST THE BEGINNING’ – Illegal immigrants texted 'mission fail' after murdering mother, officials say. Continue reading …

UPPING THE ANTE – Trump admin taking 'dramatically different approach' to combating drug cartels. Continue reading …

CITY IN CRISIS – Business owners blast ‘weakened leadership’ as blue city ranks among most dangerous in US. Continue reading …

BREAKNECK PACE – Trump’s 20th week back in office to include meeting with German leader, call with China's Xi. Continue reading …

SECURITY SWEEP – Dem lawmaker condemns Trump admin after staff member ends up in handcuffs. Continue reading …

JILL'S POWER PLAY – New book paints former first lady as chief 'denier' of Biden's ‘deterioration.’ Continue reading …

DOUBLE STANDARD? – Booker dragged for alleged 'salute' after media meltdown over Musk's similar wave. Continue reading …

LATE-NIGHT COVERUP – Biden's allies go quiet after damning cognitive decline revelations. Continue reading …

NOT LISTENING – Dem senator dodges question on whether Biden should have dropped out sooner. Continue reading …

FAR-FETCHED FEARS – Variety editor claims Trump-era America mirrors dystopian TV shows. Continue reading …

'IN GOOD SHAPE' – Bill Clinton says he never saw cognitive decline in former President Biden. Continue reading …

YEMISI EGBEWOLE – Trump is winning the culture war while Democrats are still hiring 2008's consultants. Continue reading …

EMILY DAVIS – The celebrity circus is trying to convince Americans to fund Planned Parenthood – and they aren't buying it. Continue reading …

BATTLE ON BOARD – Traveler sparks heated debate over 'rarely enforced' policy on flight. Continue reading …

RISKY REMEDIES – Common supplements and medications could cause liver damage. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on legendary landmarks and fruitful facts. Take the quiz here …

MIXED REACTIONS – Costco introduces new version of fan-favorite food court item. Continue reading …

TIME CAPSULE – Woman buys back childhood home, finds sentimental item still intact in kitchen. See video …

SEC. KRISTI NOEM – It's time Americans come first. See video …

RICH LOWRY – Harvard battle will be Trump's signature fight of second term. See video …

