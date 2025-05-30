Inside Jill Biden's political rise amid her husband's cognitive decline: Book

Former President Joe Biden 's inner circle considers first lady Jill Biden one of the most powerful first ladies in history, CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Axios political correspondent Alex Thompson reveal in their new book, "Original Sin."

Jill Biden, a PhD whom White House staffers called "Dr. B" for short, was a reluctant political spouse in the early days of her husband's political career. During his presidential campaigns and into his presidency, the first lady became his staunchest defender and a "political partner in addition to a spouse," Thompson and Tapper wrote.

"Dr. B was a strong, protective force in the White House. She was also, without question, one of the chief supporters of the president's decision to run for reelection, and one of the chief deniers of his deterioration," the authors wrote.

President Donald Trump's White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday that Jill Biden should have to answer for her complicity in the "cover-up" of Biden's cognitive decline.

JILL BIDEN SHOULD HAVE TO ANSWER FOR 'COVER-UP' OF FORMER PRESIDENT'S DECLINE, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

Leavitt pointed to how Jill Biden jumped in to defend her husband during their joint interview on "The View" this month as evidence the former first lady is still covering for her husband.

'INTENSELY LOYAL' JILL BIDEN AIDE DESPISED BY WHITE HOUSE STAFFERS, NEW BOOK CLAIMS

As Biden's sister, Valerie "Val" Biden Owens, and his adult children, Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, stayed away from Biden's 2020 presidential campaign, Jill Biden took on a more prominent role, the book revealed.

"She weighed in on potential hires and reviewed many of the campaign ads before they were aired. She campaigned hard and peppered aides with questions about how many reporters would be at her events," Tapper and Thompson said.

Jill Biden sat for job interviews for White House aide candidates, and she "kept score" of which staffers were most loyal, with the help of her most trusted aide, Anthony Bernal, the book revealed.

The White House began referring to Jill Biden's "spousal programming" events on foreign trips, and her team would request talking points, which Tapper and Thompson said some national security officials found strange.

"[Bernal] had already begun planning the first lady's 2025 international travel schedule," Tapper and Thompson said.

The first lady made an off-hand comment to French President Emmanuel Macron at a state dinner in 2022 about the difficult nature of campaigns and how she needed to stay in shape. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's daughter, Alexandra, overheard and found it odd, according to "Original Sin."

"Alexandra then turned to the president and asked if they should toast to another campaign. He looked back at her like he didn't understand. Alexandra thought her mom looked shocked. Everyone quickly gathered themselves. With Macron, they toasted to four more years," the authors said.

Dr. B was particularly sensitive when asked about Biden's age and ability, according to the authors.

After Biden's consequential debate performance in the summer of 2024, The Associated Press reported that Jill and Hunter Biden were urging the president to continue his re-election campaign. Sources told AP the family "questioned how he was prepared for the debate by staff and wondered if they could have done something better."

"Hunter privately talked about it as being the family against the world. People sensed a more manic quality in him post-debate. He was determined to save his dad," according to Tapper and Thompson.

Soon after the debate, Jill Biden joined Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., on the campaign trail. After defending the president's re-election campaign to reporters, Stabenow brought up some of her colleagues' concerns about Biden continuing in the race.

JILL BIDEN ACCUSED OF 'ELDER ABUSE' BY WASHINGTON POST COLUMNIST FOR PUSHING HUSBAND TO SEEK RE-ELECTION

"The First Lady didn't answer the senator's implied question, but she later fumed about it to White House staffers," the book alleged.

A week later, Gov. Josh Shapiro, from the pivotal battleground state of Pennsylvania, told the president, "I have some concerns." However, before Biden could fully respond, the first lady was ushering him away.

"Jill fumed with resentment about all the Democrats who she considered friends now pushing Biden out. She knew she had blundered in the aftermath of the debate with her belittling praise. She was only trying to help her husband in his moment of need. In the end, she told Biden: ‘This is your decision. This is for you to decide,’" according to the book.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has written extensively dating back to the 2020 presidential campaign about Biden's cognitive decline and his inner circle’s alleged role in covering it up .

A Biden spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.