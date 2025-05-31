Costco revives fan-favorite combo pizza in calzone form to mixed member reviews

A beloved Costco food court offering is making a comeback.

The Washington-based wholesale club recently announced it's bringing back the combo pizza. Only this time, the food offering is in a slightly different form.

Priced at $6.99, the "Combo Calzone" is stuffed with pepperoni, sausage, cheese, onions, peppers, olives and mushrooms.

But not everyone is enamored with the newest menu item.

Costco members on Reddit shared mostly disdain for the calzone concoction.

"Those toppings sound familiar ... It's the combo pizza!" wrote one Reddit user.

"We kept asking for it and it looks like they folded."

Another Reddit user claimed to have tried it at a Lansing, Michigan, store — calling it "all right."

"It's kind of like a big slice folded on itself, so it has a 'crust' … I felt like it was a little overcooked but maybe it was just my location. I don't think it'd be something I would get very often, but I don't regret trying it. I think the regular pizza is better."

"Seems like Costco will do anything but bring back the combo pizza."

Others commented that the promotional pictures of the new calzone aren't appetizing.

"It even looks overcooked in the photo," wrote one user.

"Sans picture, the idea of a 'Costco Calzone' is wildly appealing to me, but nothing about that photo makes me want to try it," wrote another person. "Does it even have cheese!?"

"Those pictures are objectively unappetizing," said another user.

Not everyone was crushing the calzone, however.

Said one user, "Had one today, it was delicious!"

Costco announced in January it would be replacing Pepsi products with Coca-Cola fountain drinks later this year.

The popular churro was discontinued in early 2024.

Not all Costco locations seem to have the new calzone yet.

Fox News Digital reached out to Costco for comment on the latest food item.