FBI investigating 'targeted terror attack' in Boulder, Colorado, Kash Patel says

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating a "targeted terror attack" where multiple people were set on fire Sunday afternoon near Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado.

At about 4:30 p.m., the Boulder Police Department said it was responding to a report of an attack near the mall with reports of several victims.

The attack took place near an event put on by "Run for Their Lives," a grassroot organization that facilitates global run and walk events calling for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn said a man is in custody, but did not release further information on the arrest.

SHOOTING AT CAPITAL JEWISH MUSEUM HIGHLIGHTS RISING WAVE OF ANTI-JEWISH HATE CRIMES

"We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado," FBI Director Kash Patel wrote in a statement on X. "Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available."

Police initially evacuated three surrounding blocks and expanded the evacuation area just before 5:15 p.m.

POLICE RAID DC SHOOTING SUSPECT ELIAS RODRIGUEZ'S CHICAGO APARTMENT

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in a statement on X described the attack as a "heinous act of terror."

"I am closely monitoring the situation in Boulder, and my thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror," Polis wrote. "Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation."

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said terrorism against Jews "does not stop at the Gaza border – it is already burning the streets of America."

"Today, in Boulder, Colorado, Jewish people marched with a moral and humane demand: to return the hostages," Danon wrote in a statement. "In response, the Jewish protesters were brutally attacked, with an attacker throwing a Molotov cocktails at them. Make no mistake – this is not a political protest, this is terrorism. The time for statements is over. It is time for concrete action to be taken against the instigators wherever they may be."

Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse added he is "praying hard for the victims."

It is unclear how many people were injured, though police confirmed some were life-threatening.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Run for Their lives meets weekly in neighborhoods across the world to "quietly" address Hamas hostages, according to its website. It was started by a group of Israelis in the Bay Area in California.

Boulder police and Run for Their Lives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.