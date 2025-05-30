Senate showdown: Fetterman and McCormick set for high-stakes Pennsylvania forum

PROGRAMMING ALERT: THE SENATE PROJECT SERIES DISCUSSION WITH SENATORS JOHN FETTERMAN AND DAVID McCORMICK MODERATED BY FOX NEWS SUNDAY HOST SHANNON BREAM WILL BE STREAMED ON FOX NATION AND FOX NEWS DIGITAL MONDAY, JUNE 2 LIVE AT 9 AM ET.

Battleground Pennsylvania senators – Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dave McCormick – will face off at a Fox News co-hosted forum to debate key issues affecting Americans.

The two first-term senators from the crucial northeastern swing state are taking part Monday in the sixth installment of The Senate Project series, organized by the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate and the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation.

The event, which will be moderated by Fox News' Shannon Bream, anchor of "Fox News Sunday," will take place at 9 a.m. ET in a full-sized replica of the U.S. Senate Chamber at the Kennedy Institute in Boston, Massachusetts.

Fox News Media is the exclusive media partner for the Senate Project and the conversation, which will be livestreamed on FOX Nation.

The Senate Project series brings together sitting senators from opposing parties for civil dialogue about current political issues, with the goal of identifying solutions and bridging partisan divides. The series reflects the shared mission of the Kennedy Institute and Hatch Foundation to advance bipartisanship.

"Vigorous and open dialogue is an essential part of our democracy and having these two senators from opposite sides of the aisle discuss important issues of the day is a valuable contribution to the public discourse," Kennedy Institute Chairman Bruce A. Percelay said in a statement.

Matt Sandgren, the Hatch Foundation's executive director, added: "The Senate Project series continues to underscore the importance of bipartisan dialogue. This unique partnership between the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation and the Edward M. Kennedy Institute is a model for achieving civility and solutions."

Previous installments of the series have featured GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a champion of the progressive movement; Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa; and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware and then-Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, who now serves as secretary of state in President Donald Trump's second administration.